Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019 Sprouting at CAGR 12.5% by Top Pivotal Players – American International Group, Assurant, Asurion, Blackberry, AT&T, Brightstar Device Protection, Pier Insurance Managed Services, Vodafone group, Three Ireland, Trōv

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Industry Report provides comprehensive information on Mobile Phone Insurance Market – Trends, Size, Share and Statistics with historic and forecast data to 2025.

The global mobile phone insurance market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of policies and schemes being carried out by the market players and procurement of insurance policies for future in the current scenario.

The mobile phone insurance market consists of some well-established players across the globe as well as small firms offering single coverage type as well. The mobile phone insurance market is concentrated with mobile network operators, device OEMs, retailers, and others. These market participants enhance their schemes as per the requirements of the customers. In addition, the smartphones market is significantly growing in respect to new phones as well as refurbished phones across geographies.

The reports cover key developments in the Mobile Phone Insurance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Mobile Phone Insurance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Mobile Phone Insurance market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

ASSURANT, INC.

ASURION, LLC

Blackberry limited

AT&T Inc.

Brightstar Device Protection, LLC

Pier Insurance Managed Services Ltd.

Vodafone group plc

Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited

Trōv, Inc.

The “Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobile Phone Insurance industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Mobile Phone Insurance market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Mobile Phone Insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market accounted for US$ 16,962.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 43,448 Mn in 2025.

The world is becoming increasingly interconnected both socially and economically. Technological adoption trend has become a defining factor among the global population. To that end, the world has witnessed a remarkable rise in smartphone adoption over the past few years. With the increase in smartphones, the mobile industry is experiencing a substantial growth of mobile phones insurance policies offered by various smartphone manufacturers, network operators, insurance companies as well as retailers across the globe. The insurance companies help the smartphone owners by offering theft or lost insurance, accidental coverage and among others. Thus, increasing smartphone users across geographies is heavily driving the market for mobile phone insurance in the current times and the trend is anticipated to increase in the future.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Mobile Phone Insurance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Mobile Phone Insurance market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Mobile Phone Insurance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

