Mobile Wallet Global Market 2019: Key Players – Visa Inc., Sprint Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corp. Inc, MasterCard Incorporated

Global Mobile Wallet Market is accounted for $880.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9,352.15 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 30.0% from 2017 to 2026. The factors that are driving the market growth include rising awareness regarding mobile wallets and their applications, growing smart phone penetration and escalating benefits of mobile wallets. However, factors such as investment and deployment issues are restraining the market growth.

Mobile wallet is a digital form of debit card, credit card, or prepaid card information on mobile devices used for sending or receiving payment and to do online money transaction. Mobile wallet can give another method for physical plastic card to make fast purchase through mobile apps. They are tremendously suitable for regular payments such as utility bill payments, groceries etc., and has gained extensive popularity in a variety of sectors such as retail, utilities, telecom, and transportation, among others.

Amongst Application, retail segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period. The growth of the retail segment can be attributed to the rising number of retail stores across the globe and the demand for convenient transactions. By geography, Asia-Pacific is dominating the global market during predicted period. This growth in the market in the Asia Pacific countries is due to the declining smartphone prices. The demonetization in India has led to the fast acceptance of mobile wallet payment modes which rising the per day transactions by tenfold.

Some of the key players in Mobile Wallet market include Visa Inc., Sprint Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corp. Inc, MasterCard Incorporated, Google Inc., First Data Corporation, Citrus Payment Solutions, Citibank, Blackberry Ltd., Bank of America, AT&T INC., Apple Inc., American Express, Alipay, Paytm, Vodafone, PayPal, Oxigen, One97 communications, Amazon.com and Airtel Money.

Consumer Types Covered:

• Card Users

• Online Shoppers

• Cash Payers

Functionalities Covered:

• Multiple Function

• Single Function

• Universal Function

User Age Groups Covered:

• Age group 30-44 years

• Age group 60 years and above

• Age group 18-29 years

• Age group 45-59 years

Applications Covered:

• Mobile Coupons

• Money Transfer

• Mobile Commerce Transactions

• Mobile Ticketing

• Micropayments

• Other Applications

Mode of Payments Covered:

• Near field communication (NFC)

• Remote Payments

• Short Message Service

• Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Mode of Payment Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

…

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Mode of Payment Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Visa Inc.

12.2 Sprint Corporation

12.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.4 Microsoft Corp. Inc

12.5 MasterCard Incorporated

12.6 Google Inc.

12.7 First Data Corporation

12.8 Citrus Payment Solutions

12.9 Citibank

12.10 Blackberry Ltd.

12.11 Bank of America

12.12 AT&T INC.

12.13 Apple Inc.

12.14 American Express

12.15 Alipay

12.16 Paytm

12.17 Vodafone

12.18 PayPal

12.19 Oxigen

12.20 One97 communications

12.21 Amazon.com

12.22 Airtel Money

Continued…

