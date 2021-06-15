Network Outsourcing Global Market 2019: Key Players – Sun Microsystems, At&T, Accenture, Amazon, Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Global services

Network Outsourcing Industry

Description

Global Network Outsourcing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The development of workforce skills and reduction in operational costs are some of the factors bolstering the market growth. However, opportunism by some of the external merchants is restraining the market.

Network outsourcing refers to a service wherein organization receives network management, enhancement and maintenance services such as voice and data carriage, network ad & integration, telephony, consulting services, network system infrastructure deployment & support services and cross functional services from a third part or an external service provider. Network outsourcing helps in reducing the workload relating to operation and administration from an organization but also improves productivity and efficiency of the services.

By technology, web service is software that makes it accessible over the internet and makes use of a standardized XML messaging system. It is equipped with collection of open protocols and standards used for exchanging data between applications or systems.XML is used for encoding all communications to a web service.

Asia Pacific has witnessed to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China are the leading markets for the network outsourcing as these are the most inhabited countries with the availability of skilled man power and their willingness to work on lower wages. IT industry is anticipated to be the leading segment in market owing to its prominent share and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market for IT industry is mainly driven by increasing adoption of IT sector in network outsourcing market and technological advancements.

Some of the key players in the Global Network Outsourcing market are Sun Microsystems, At&T, Accenture, Amazon, Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Global services, Nokia Siemens Networks, Siemens Enterprise, Fujitsu Enterprise, Verizon, Lucent Technologies, BellSouth Network Outsourcing, Colt Group, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Deutsche Telekom T-Systems, EDS Technologies Private Limited, Hughes Network Solutions and Nortel Network Outsourcing.

Engagement Models Covered:

• End-to-end Services

• On-demand Services

Technologies Covered:

• Autonomic Computing Attributes

• Bandwidth Management

• Business Center Technology

• Cross Layer Traffic Engineering

• Digital Loop Carrier (DLC) Network Nodes

• Graphics

• Instant Messaging

• Interconnection

• Java

• Modular Component Style Architecture

• Open Specification Servers

• Unified Messaging

• VPN Topologies

• Web Services

• Wireless Network Technologies

Locations Covered:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Components Covered:

• Video conferencing

• LAN/WLAN network

• IP/VPN

• IP telephony

• Ethernet links

Services Covered:

• Network Implementation Services

• Network Infrastructure Provisioning

• Network Monitoring

• Network Security

• Voice & Data Carriage

• Other Services

Applications Covered:

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Government

• Energy & Power

• Defense

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• Transport & logistics

• Retail

• Public sector

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

…

13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

14.1 Sun Microsystems

14.2 At&T

14.3 Accenture

14.4 Amazon

14.5 Cisco

14.6 Ericsson

14.7 Huawei

14.8 Hewlett-Packard

14.9 IBM Global services

14.10 Nokia Siemens Networks

14.11 Siemens Enterprise

14.12 Fujitsu Enterprise

14.13 Verizon

14.14 Lucent Technologies

14.15 BellSouth Network Outsourcing

14.16 Colt Group

14.17 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

14.18 Deutsche Telekom T-Systems

14.19 EDS Technologies Private Limited

14.20 Hughes Network Solutions

14.21 Nortel Network Outsourcing,

Continued…

