New Analysis on Nonwoven Fabric Market 2019 and Insights, Forecast to 2027 by Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj.,Autotech Nonwovens,Berry Global Inc.,Cygnusgroup

Nonwoven fabric are the special category of fabrics obtained by attaching the short fibers and long fibers by the process of chemical , mechanical and solvent treatment instead of woving or knitting. The nonwoven fabrics are made with the help of various raw materials such as wool, flax, cotton, etc. It is obtained through various manufacturing process such as staple nonwovens, melt-blown, spun laid nonwovens, etc. nonwoven fabrics has the same physical characteristics of polyurethane foam and it is an strong competitive product.

Leading Nonwoven Fabric Market Players: Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj.,Autotech Nonwovens,Berry Global Inc.,Cygnusgroup,Dupont De Nemours, Inc.,Eximius Incorporation,Fitesa S.A.,Glatfelter,Johns Manville,Twe Group Gmbh.

The global nonwoven fabric market is segmented on the basis of technology, material, function and application. Based on technology, the global nonwoven fabric market is segmented into, dry-laid, spunmelt, wet-laid and others. On the basis of material, the nonwoven fabric market is segmented into, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate , polyethylene, rayon, wood pulp, bi-component and others. On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into, disposable and non-disposable. Based on application, the global nonwoven fabric market is segmented into, hygiene, construction, wipes, upholstery, filtration, automotive and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nonwoven fabric market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The nonwoven fabric market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

