North America Microarray Market Witness Rapid Increase in Consumption By 2027

North America Microarray Market Highlights

The North America microarray market has been evaluated as slowly growing market and expected to continue in the similar way in the near future. A microarray is a multiplex lab-on-a-chip. It is a 2D array on a solid substrate, usually a glass slide or silicon thin-film cell, that assays large amounts of biological material using high-throughput screening miniaturized, multiplexed and parallel processing and detection methods. Globally the microarray market is dominated by DNA microarrays. The protein microarray is currently the fastest growing market. The use of peptide and carbohydrate microarrays is expanding. Tissue and cell microarrays are in their infancy stage and are developing slowly because of many complications in the process development. Microarray is one of the methods which was used for the diagnostic purpose in cancer research. But commonly used types like DNA microarray, antibody array have not been proven to be effective methods in case of the disease like cancer. So in order to deal with the limitations of other types, tissue microarray was developed. Tissue microarray is an effective diagnostic tool for cancer diagnosis. The more and more research is going on to make the tissue microarray more accurate and efficient. As the prevalence of cancer is spreading, the growth in the tissue microarray method is expected in the future.

On the other hand, as the technique is in its infancy stage, lots of mistakes and errors occur. The readings are not accurate many times. As the results are not reliable, it creates a hindrance in the growth of the tissue microarray method. Besides this, tissue microarrays are not recommended for certain types of studies. In certain tumors such as glioblastoma, there is such marked heterogeneity within tumors that this feature may not be adequately captured in tissue microarray studies. In addition, microarrays are also not very useful to study rare or focal events, such as number of immune cells in tumors. These are some of the factors that cause hindrance to the growth of the Tissue microarray market.

North America Microarray Market Players:

The major participants of this market are ABCAM, Asterand Bioscience, IHC World LLC, Novus Biologicals LLC (Acquired By BIO-TECHNE), Origene Technologies Inc, Pantomics, Inc, Protein Biotechnologies Inc, US Biomax, Inc., US Bioupton Int, Vitrovivo Biotech, LLC And Others

North America Microarray Market Regional Analysis:

North America tissue microarray market is segmented into two countries: United States, and Canada. U.S. is the largest market for tissue microarray. The U.S market for tissue microarray is expected to reach at USD 364.2 million by the end of the forecasted period. Canada is the second-largest market for tissue microarray which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%.

North America Microarray Market Segmentation:

North America Microarray market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of protein microarray, tissue microarray, and cellular microarray. On the basis of product, North America Tissue microarray market is segmented into paraffin tissue sections (FFPE), frozen tissue sections, and others. On the basis of applications, tissue microarray market is segmented into immunohistochemistry, in-situ hybridization, and others.

