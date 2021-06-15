On-Board Connectivity Market Grow at a CAGR of 14.3% by 2025 | ALE International, Bombardier, Global Eagle Entertainment, Gogo, Honeywell, International, Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins

On-Board Connectivity Market by Component (Hardware and Services), Technology (Satellite and Air to Ground), Application (Entertainment, Communication), and End Use (Maritime, Railway, Aviation, and On-road Transit) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The global on-board connectivity market size was valued at $12,811.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 36,842.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

On-board connectivity market trends include increase in number of air passengers worldwide which is also the major factor fueling the increased investment in this market. With the significant growth of disposable income, passengers from emerging economies are preferring to travel by airlines. In addition, surge in use of portable electronic devices is also acting as a major driver for the on-board connectivity industry growth. Emerging economies from Asia Pacific region such as China and India have witnessed strong proliferation of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets. However, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity on airplanes is expected to hinder the market growth. Airlines have to invest significant capital on hardware installations of on-board connectivity solutions on individual airplanes. Also, numerous governing frameworks & certification issues in several countries is anticipated to impede the growth of the on-board connectivity market.

Furthermore, technological advancements and growth in demand for Wi-Fi connectivity are generating major opportunities for the on-board connectivity market, which is expected to increase their demand during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc. and others.

Increase in IT expenditure in the aviation, railway, and maritime industries and rise in disposable income of consumers are the major factors fueling the rise in demand for the on-board connectivity market. In addition, liberalization in the transportation sector in the emerging markets is also the major factor driving the on-board connectivity market growth. However, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity systems is expected to impede the market growth. Also, the connectivity issue is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market, as high-speed trains move quickly from one cellular tower to another. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the on-board connectivity market.

The global on-board connectivity market is segmented based on component, technology, application, end use, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware and services. In terms of technology, the market is divided into satellite and air to ground. As per application, the market is categorized into entertainment, and communication. Based on end use, the market is divided into maritime, railway, aviation, and on-road transit. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global on-board connectivity market along with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global on-board connectivity market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

On-board ConnectivityKey Market Segments:

