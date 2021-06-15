Organic Food Additives Market Analysis -Worldwide Opportunities, Revenue, Production, Demand and Geographical Forecast To 2023

Organic Food Additives Market – Overview

The Global Organic Food Additives Market is increasing due to food and beverages industry. With the growing consumer awareness and their increasing interest in healthy lifestyle, the demand for organic food additives has increased recently. In addition to the changing lifestyle, the growing demand for natural and dietary food, beverages, confectionery, and others is expected to drive the organic food additives market. The global organic food additives market is projected to be propelled by the increasing awareness regarding available health benefits from the organic food additives. Increased awareness about the organic food additives has raised the bar for quality, which, in turn, increase the market share of organic food additives globally. Mass market penetration is leading to the introduction of new products based out of organic food additives and their retail across various regions. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has fueled up the share of organic food additives in the global market. High nutritional benefits obtained from organic food additives are also supporting the sale of organic food additives globally. Additionally, the enhancement of the product development coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the organic food additives market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Organic Food Additives Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the Organic Food Additives Market:

DuPont (U.S)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Cargill (U.S.)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Organic Food Additives Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Organic Food Additives Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, the North American region accounts for major market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Growing demand for organic food additives in Asia Pacific will drive the growth of the market in this region in the forecasting period. Changing consumer preferences for natural, dietary, and healthy products will support the sale of organic food additives in various regions over the forecast period. North America dominates this market and is likely to witness a downward trend for organic food additives market. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global organic food additives market over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Organic Food Additives Market – Segments

The global Organic Food Additives Market is segmented by Product Type, Nutrients, Packaging, and Application.

On the basis of Product Type, such as flavoring agent, antioxidants, nutrition enhancer, colorants, sweeteners, emulsifiers, acidity regulators, and others. Among these, flavors agents dominate the market followed by sweetener due to different demand for flavors and sugar substitutes, respectively.

On the basis of Nutrients, this market is segmented into minerals, vitamins, phytonutrients, and others. High nutritious attributes have helped in increasing the market for organic food additives.

On the basis of Packaging, this market is segmented into sachet, bulk, bag, mason jar, bottle, drum, box, and others.

On the basis of Application, this market is segmented into dairy, bakery, confectionery, beverages, and others. Organic food additives are being used as a beneficial alternative to food additives for bakery products, food products and beverages which is increasing its demand globally.