Portable Speaker Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Portable Speaker Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Portable Speaker Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global portable speaker market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as growing inclination of people towards smart home and continuous innovations are expected to foster the growth of portable speaker market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of portable speaker market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Connectivity
– Bluetooth
– Wi-Fi
– Others
By End User
– Residential
– Commercial
By Distribution Channel
– Online Store
– Offline Store
By Price Range
– Premium
– Medium
– Economy
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Sony Corporation
– Koninklijke Philips N.V.
– Harman International Industries
– Bose Corporation
– Shure Incorporated
– Samsung Group
– Beats Electronics
– LG Electronics Inc.
– Plantronics
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
