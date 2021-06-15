Releases New Report on the Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market

Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market Insights

Driveline system for electric vehicle is used to transmit the power. Development of higher torque, more compact and more functionalities built in driveline system for electric vehicle offers the most effective way for electric vehicles across the globe. Driveline system for electric vehicle possess various advantages over conventional vehicles which include smaller coaxial format systems with equivalent power outputs and easy integration into various vehicle platforms.

Introduction of stricter environmental regulations are forcing the automotive manufacturers to shift from conventional engines and evolve towards electric powertrain system using inverters and electric motors. Thus, in turn driving the global driveline system for electric vehicle market.

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles particularly in China and other Asian countries supported by the favourable governmental policies, incentives, low cost of batteries, etc. is expected to boost the driveline system for electric vehicle market over the near future.

Introduction of next generation electric vehicle driveline system is found to be one of the key trend identified in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market. These new system consists of an ‘all in one’ unit with two speed e-transmission and torque vectoring capability.

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global driveline system for electric vehicle is led by China and is further expected to follow the trend over the forecast years. Electric vehicle industry in China has been developing rapidly owing to the various factors such as industry shifts, governmental support and incentives and thus in turn propelling the growth of driveline system for electric vehicle market. North America in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market is expected to grow at comparatively moderate rate over the near future owing to the matured market conditions. Europe and Latin America are anticipated to grow at moderate pace in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market over the forecast period. China and India are expected to show significant growth in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market supported by increasing production of the electric vehicles. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at below average rate in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market owing to the comparatively slow growth in the production of electric vehicles across the region.

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Market Participants

Key players involved in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market include GKN plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Automotive System, Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Emoss Mobile Systems BV, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, Delphi Automotive PLC and others

The global driveline system for electric vehicle market is expected to be consolidated in nature, owing to the presence of small number of global players in the driveline system for electric vehicle market.

Some of the manufacturers involved in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market are focusing on joint ventures for the production. For instance, in the recent past, Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and American Axle & Manufacturing have formed a joint venture agreement to manufacture driveline system for electric vehicle.

