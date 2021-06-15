Shipping Container Coatings Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2018-2028

Introduction

A shipping container is used to transport or store cargo that is imported or exported through ports via sea or road. Shipping container coating is used to protect the container, which is generally made of steel or aluminum, from corrosion. Shipping container coatings are generally classified under two typesâ water borne and solvent borne. Solvent borne coatings emit VOC chemicals, which might be carcinogenic, leading to health hazards. To avoid such hazards, companies are focusing on investing in water borne coatings, which might reduce pollution by VOC emissions. Shipping container coating manufacturers are mainly focusing on developing more environment friendly coatings, especially with the trend of converting used containers into picnic houses, cafes and shops across the globe. Hence, the use of shipping container in construction sector requires shipping container coatings to increase its life and provide a new look. Earlier, harmful compounds like sulphur or phosphorous were used for coating the containers but development of water borne shipping container coating has put an end to the use of such harmful compounds.Â Â Â

Shipping Container Coatings Market: Dynamics

Shipping containers are being used widely due to the increase of import and export across the globe. Growing business relation and increasing trade among countries is helping the shipping container market to grow. The production of shipping container is growing due to the growing trades which in turn is leading to growth of shipping container coatings market. Use of shipping containers is increasing in coastal areas as sea transport is cost effective and convenient. The use of shipping containers in construction industry is helping the growth of shipping container coatings market. Constant research and development in water borne shipping container coatings has given rise to environment friendly shipping container coatings, which has boosted the shipping container market. Excess bulk production of shipping containers will lead to accumulation of containers due to more supply than demand, which will affect the future production. Reduction in production in future will affect the shipping container coating market. Fluctuating prices of steel affects the shipping container market which leads dent in shipping container coating market.

Shipping Container Coating Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, shipping container production growth is sluggish on regions like North America and Europe. However reuse of used container in the construction industry is quite trending in these regions, making these regions potential market for shipping container coatings in the forecast period. China is currently the leading producer of shipping container and the market is growing rapidly, India and Vietnam are also considered as potential growth market for shipping containers. Growing production of shipping container in these regions is making a prominent market for shipping container coatings. Other regions such as MEA, Latin America, other SEA and APAC countries are developing which is expected to witness a prolonged growth during the forecast period.

Shipping Container Coating Market: Key Participants

Global key participants in the shipping container coatings market are:

Dow Chemical Company



The Valspar Corporation



Delta Mark



Marl Coatings Ltd



Hexion



Mascoat



Mega Coatings Company Limited



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments



Market Dynamics



Market Size



Supply & Demand



Current Trends/Issues/Challenges



Competition & Companies involved



Technology



Value Chain



Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)



Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)



Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)



Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)



Asia Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)



China



Japan



Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey)



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market



Changing market dynamics in the industry



In-depth market segmentation



Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value



Recent industry trends and developments



Competitive landscape



Strategies of key players and products offered



Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth



A neutral perspective on market performance



Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



