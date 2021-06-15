Sodium Stannate Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Sodium Stannate Market: Overview

Sodium stannate is an inorganic compound which is colorless, crystal and amorphous. Sodium stannate has found its use in various end-use industries such as chemicals, cosmetics industry, the pharmaceutical industry and electroplating industry, etc. The wide range of practical applications of the sodium stannate is expected to increase the demand from different end-use industries over the forecast period.

Sodium stannate can be used as a catalyst in the production of different chemicals and useful chemical combinations. Sodium stannate can be used as Tin plating electrolyte and can be used for surface coating.

Sodium stannate has been used in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries as an additive and stabilizing agent. The rise in the chemicals and electroplating industry is likely to expand the market for sodium stannate.

Sodium Stannate Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for electroplating and surface coating eventually leads to the growing demand for the sodium stannate in the near future. Sodium stannate acts as an intermediate in the production process oxides and other derivatives of sodium stannate. Sodium stannate acts as a prominent catalyst in the chemical industry.

The global consumption of cosmetics is expected to drive the market for sodium stannate. Additionally, fire retardant property of sodium stannate has led to an increase in demand across the globe, which is likely to have a positive impact on the global sodium stannate market. The rising expenditure on the surface coating is likely to expand the electroplating industry, which is expected to push the demand for sodium stannate.

The developments in the pharmaceutical sector and industrial infrastructure, which are likely to boost the sodium stannate market.

The rising growth of chemical industries across the world is creating demand for sodium stannate.

Sodium Stannate Market: Market Segmentation

The sodium stannate market is segmented into different parts based on the grade type, application, end-user industries and geography. On the basis of demand from different end-use industries, industrial grade sodium stannate accounts for significant share in the market. Industrial grade sodium stannate is commonly used in the end-use industries for different applications, among end-use industries electroplating and chemical industries are prominent in the sodium stannate market.

Sodium Stannate Market: Regional Outlook

The sodium stannate market has been categorized into seven critical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Sodium stannate market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, as the chemical and pharmaceutical industries are growing across the globe. The Asia Pacific represents a prominent region with a significant market share, and the market will grow at a significantly high growth rate due to the rising chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the region. China and Indiaâs developing market is expected to positively impact the growth of the sodium stannate market.

The growth of different end-use industries across the world is anticipated to boost the demand for sodium stannate over the forecast period. Moreover, North America and Europe are growing market due to high per capita income and the consumersâ demand for cosmetics and personal care products. The sodium stannate market is steadily increasing with the rising demand for surface coating treatment, chemicals and pharmaceuticals across all the regions.

Sodium Stannate Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the sodium stannate market are Yamanaka & Co., Ltd., Yunnan Tin Group, Reaxis, Inc., Showa Chemical Industry co.,Ltd., Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical co., Ltd., American Elements, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Showa Kako Corp., Incheon Chemical co., Ltd. and among others.

