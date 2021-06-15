Specialty Yeast Market 2019-2027 Overview, Demand Status of Key Players, New Business Plans, Upcoming Strategies and Forecast

The Global Specialty Yeast Market is segmented on the basis of type, species and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into yeast extracts, yeast autolysate, yeast beta-glucan and other yeast derivatives. On the basis of the species the market is segmented into saccharomyces cerevisiae, pichia pastoris, kluyveromyces and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food, beverage, feed and other applications.

Growing demand for bakery products, high-quality animal feed and increasing alcoholic beverage consumption is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for specialty yeast market. Moreover, the demand for bio-ethanol yeast for fuel production is also projected to influence the specialty yeast market significantly. Application of yeast in feed products because of a protein source is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the specialty yeast market.

Yeast is microorganisms which are also known as single-celled fungi. There are about 1,500 different species of yeast which are used in the food and beverage industries. Specialty yeasts are used in food applications such as sauces, snacks seasoning, ready-to-eat meat, bakery products, alcohol and functional foods. Saccharomyces cerevisiae, also known as baker’s yeast, is the most commonly used variety of yeast used for fermentation. Due to shift in food preference in the consumer throughout the world, it is expected that specialty yeast market will grow at a faster pace.

Companies Mentioned: Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LALLEMAND Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Kerry Inc., Lesaffre, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Biorigin, Kemin Industries, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Specialty Yeast market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

The report “Specialty Yeast” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

