Surge Protection Devices Market : factors driving with business opportunities and threats, challenges to industry growth during forecast period 2016-2022

Surge protection devices (SPDs) are designed to protect electrical appliances from voltage spikes. SPDs limit the voltage supplied to an electric device either by blocking or shorting to ground any unwanted voltages above a safe threshold limit. They are used in automatic control buses, electric power supply networks, telephone networks, and various communication systems. The global surge protection devices market accounted for $2,137 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $3,167 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Increase in demand for electronics appliances in commercial & residential sectors drives the growth of the market. Moreover, high costs incurred due to electrical equipment downtime have encouraged the adoption of SPDs and provide safety in industries and domestic sector.

Key players that operate in this market are Raycap GmbH, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Pentair Technical Solutions, Eaton Corporation plc, Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crompton Greaves Limited, and PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG

Key factors that hamper the growth of this market include low awareness about surge protection devices among small-scale manufactures and competition from uninterrupted and non-fluctuating power supply systems. Increase in awareness for need of SPDs, rapid industrialization, and power supply issues in developing countries provide growth opportunities to the market.

The surge protection devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is further fragmented into plug-in devices, hardwired devices, line cord devices, and power control center. By application, it is categorized into commercial, residential, and industrial. Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global surge protection devices market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from2014 to 2022, in terms of value.

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided, which determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product

Plug-in devices

Hardwired devices

Line cord devices

Power control center

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL SURGE PROTECTION DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL SURGE PROTECTION DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL SURGE PROTECTION DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

