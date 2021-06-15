Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Telecom Consulting Global Market 2018: Key Players – Accenture, Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, IBM, Deloitte

Telecom Consulting Industry

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Telecom Consulting -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global Telecom Consulting market, analyzes and researches the Telecom Consulting development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Accenture 
Ericsson 
Alcatel-Lucent 
IBM 
Deloitte 
Mckinsey 
Gartner 
Dimension Data 
Logica 
Tellabs 
BCG 
PwC 
CSG 
Toil 
Detecon

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3

Market segment by Application, Telecom Consulting can be split into
4G/LTE/TTH
Mobile Broadband
Cloud services
Smart grid
Other

Table of Contents

Global Telecom Consulting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Telecom Consulting
1.1 Telecom Consulting Market Overview
1.1.1 Telecom Consulting Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Telecom Consulting Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Telecom Consulting Market by Type
1.3.1 Type 1
1.3.2 Type 2
1.3.3 Type 3
1.4 Telecom Consulting Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 4G/LTE/TTH
1.4.2 Mobile Broadband
1.4.3 Cloud services
1.4.4 Smart grid
1.4.5 Other

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Accenture
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Ericsson
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Alcatel-Lucent
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 IBM
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Deloitte
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Mckinsey
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Gartner
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Dimension Data
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Logica
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Tellabs
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Telecom Consulting Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 BCG
3.12 PwC
3.13 CSG
3.14 Toil
3.15 Detecon

4 Global Telecom Consulting Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Telecom Consulting Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Telecom Consulting Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Telecom Consulting in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Telecom Consulting

