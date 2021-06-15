Textile Films Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Textile Films Market: Bio-based Substitute for Polyethylene Terephthalate

Textile films are produced from materials such as polymers and advanced composites, which exhibit mechanical properties such as flexibility and strength, with surface features that include hydrophobicity. These properties make textile films suitable to meet demand from various industries such as packaging, medical, and technical clothing.

Textile Films Market: Trends & Developments

Increase in demand for quality hygiene products is driving the global textile films market. Rise in awareness about hygiene maintenance and increase in demand for sanitary products are expected to boost the demand for textile films in the near future. Shift of trend toward fitness and leisure and increase in demand for active wear are estimated to propel the textile films market in the next few years.

Rise in development activities in technical textiles that offer protection against high temperatures, electric arc flash discharge, and acid environment is expected to fuel the textile films market. Furthermore, increase in research & development activities in textile films have resulted in innovation of new textile and processes. This is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Various characteristics of textile films, including breathability, liquid barrier, and comfort touch, are boosting the demand for these clothing in sportswear and active wear. Rise in demand for textile films in medical applications is also projected to drive the market during the forecast period. High demand for textile films in medical application can be ascribed to the growth in awareness about infectious diseases, primarily in the hospital environment.

Textile Films Market: Segmentation

The global textile films market can be segmented in terms of type, material, application, and region. Based on type, the global market can be bifurcated into breathable and non-breathable. Rise in demand for hygiene products such as sanitary napkins and diapers is anticipated to propel the breathable segment during the forecast period. The breathable segment dominated the market in 2018, owing to the increase in usage of these films in sportswear.

Based on material, the global market can be classified into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyurethane (PU). The PE segment is projected to dominate the textile films market during the forecast period. PE-based textile films are easily available and possess properties such as proper density, high crystalline structure, lightness weight, and durability. Thus, they are suitable for widespread usage in sportswear, hygiene products, and medical applications.

Polyethylene offers high impact resistance; therefore, it is used in the production of boats and large containers. Polyethylene has three grades, which includes HDPE, LLDPE and LDPE. LLDPE is anticipated to be the majorly used polyethylene grade for the production of textile fibers. Polyethylene is used in applications ranging for films, tubes, plastic parts, laminates, etc. in several markets. Owing to the high tensile strength of these fibers, so these are extensively employed for the manufacturing of textile films.

In terms of application, the global market can be classified into hygiene products, medical, sportswear, and protective apparel. The use of textile films has been increasing, as they provide a liquid barrier. At the same time, they also allow breathability.

Rise in population and increase in aging population is likely to drive the clothes market in the near future. Textile films are used for manufacturing of films, thus in turn stimulating the growth of textile films market.

Demand for textile films in medical application is estimated to rise in the near future owing to the rise in need for these films in hospitals. Technological advancements in the field is also estimated to drive the textile films market.

Increase in awareness about prevention of infections in health care institutions is anticipated to drive the textile films market in the near future

Asia Pacific Anticipated to be Major Region

Geographically, the global textile films market can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The textile films market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rise in demand for hygiene products is expected to stimulate the demand for clothing & apparel, thereby driving the textile films market.

Rise in urbanization and industrialization in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to fuel the demand for textile films during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are some of the key textile films markets in the region.

Increase in disposable income and rise in spending power of the people are likely to boost the demand for clothing in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, rise in governmental initiatives in promoting sports activities across the region is estimated to augment the need for sportswear. Moreover, increase in participation of women in sports and fitness activities is driving the market.

Manufacturers of textile fibers in North America are primarily engaged in launching new products and inventing new technologies for the production of textile fibers

Textile Films Market: Key Players

Large numbers of manufacturers operate in the global textile films market. Additionally, manufacturers focus on making investments, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions in order to gain higher share of the market. Prominent players operating in the textile films market include:

RKW SE

Jindal Poly Films

Covestro AG

Berry Global Inc.

CHIRIPAL POLY FILM

Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Global Textile Films Market: Research Scope

Global Textile Films Market, by Type

Breathable

Non-breathable

Global Textile Films Market, by Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Global Textile Films Market, by Application