Unified Monitoring Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | CA Technologies, Fata Informatica, Zenoss, Groundwork Open Source, Appdynamics, Opsview, Zoho Corporation

According to Publisher, the Global Unified monitoring market is accounted for $2.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

Increasing need to efficiently manage the security and performance of its infrastructure, applications running on the dynamic IT environment and reduced time to resolve issues are some of the factors impacting the market growth. However, factors such as strict government rules & regulations and organizations resistance to adopting modern technologies are hampering the market growth. In addition, the high rate of adoption among SMEs and rising need to improve the customer experience provides huge opportunities for the market.

Unified monitoring combines the know-how of research and innovation, with the complete lifecycle of monitoring solutions, to offer accelerated Time-to-Market (TTM), and enhanced operational processes. These services help consult, integrate, and support organizations across various industries in effectively dealing with threats, thereby ensuring visibility and security across all business functions.

Amongst component, service segment held maximum market share during the period. Services assist consult, integrate, and support organizations across different industries in effectively dealing with threats, thereby ensuring visibility and security across all business functions. By geography, North America is the largest growing maker size during the forecast period as organizations control invests in advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and develop business operations.

Some of the key players of the global unified monitoring market include Paessler Dynatrace, CA Technologies, Fata Informatica, Zenoss, Groundwork Open Source, Appdynamics, Opsview, Zoho Corporation, and Acronis.

