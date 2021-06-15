Vehicle Tracking Systems Market to Hit $14,957.5 million and Reflecting Size Expansion at 19.9% CAGR by 2025 with Key Players – AT&T, Continental, Robert Bosch, Verizon Communications, Spireon, Geotab, Inseego Corp., TomTom,

The report on “Vehicle Tracking Systems Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global vehicle tracking systems market is expected to reach $14,957.5 million by 2025, from $3,795.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2018 to 2025. Vehicle tracking systems are used for checking and controlling the vehicle development, utilizing GPS, mobiles, PCs, equipment interface, and other devices.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014188



Companies Covered in this Report are:

AT&T Inc.

Cartrack Holdings Limited

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verizon Communications Inc.

Spireon, Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Inseego Corp.

TomTom, Inc.

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

The key factor that drives the growth of the global vehicle tracking systems market includes upsurge in adoption of smart transport solutions. Moreover, rise in fleet operations especially in emerging markets is expected to boost the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, vehicle tracking systems ensure safety and security within transportation services, thereby increasing their demand. However, increase in choices pertaining to vehicle tracking systems creating market shifts is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, introduction of 5G technology and identification of new industry verticals are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

The vehicle tracking systems market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into active and passive. By type of vehicle, it is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. By application, it is fragmented into mobile tracking, cellular tracking, and satellite tracking. In terms of vertical industry it is segregated into transport & logistics, construction & manufacturing, aviation, retail, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for vehicle tracking systems during the forecast period.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014188

Key Market Segments

BY TYPE

– Active

– Passive

BY VEHICLE TYPE

– Commercial Vehicles

– Passenger Vehicles

BY APPLICATION

– Mobile Tracking

– Cellular Tracking

– Satellite Tracking

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Transportation and Logistics

– Construction

– Aviation

– Retail

– Government

– Other Industry Verticals

BY REGION

– North America

– U.S.

– Mexico

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876