Virtual Reality Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2019 by Top Key Players – Zappar , Virtuix, Total Immersion, Sphero, Sony Corporation

Virtual Reality Market is accounted for $4.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $212.06 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 53.3% from 2017 to 2026. Rising demand for the use of head-mounted displays in the gaming & entertainment sector, decrease in production costs of display devices, increase in demand for immersive virtual reality and use of VR for training and simulation in the defense sector are some key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of devices and lack of technical expertise are restraining the growth of Market.

Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming the way we relate with the objects and environment around us. Virtual presents a 3D computer generated environment which a person can explore and interact with and the person becomes a part of the near-reality world. Virtual reality is gaining popularity across various sectors such as healthcare, entertainment, real-estate, education, etc. Virtual Reality is being used to offer training to doctors and employees to avoid any mistakes. Digital meetings and conferences in a real-time are becoming possible with Virtual Reality. It is making it more expedient for architects to evaluate designs and see how the structure will look in real.

Major Key Players of the Virtual Reality Market are:

Zappar Ltd, Virtuix, Total Immersion, Inc., Sphero, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd, ,Microsoft Corporation, Meta Inc., Marxent Lab LLC, Layar (Blippar Group), Improbable, Holition, Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P, Gravity Jack, Google Inc., Facebook Inc., Blippar, Atheer, Inc. and Apple Inc.

Amongst Application, Gaming & Entertainment segment held significant market share during the forecast period due to the high penetration of this sector in the gaming industry. In addition, the penetration of head-mounted displays in the gaming and entertainment industries is driving the market growth. By geography, North America dominated the market due to the growth in IT infrastructure and the rise in penetration of smartphones is. Wide research and development activities and presence of key market players, especially in the U.S. are also contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

Technologies Covered:

-Semi-Immersive & Fully Immersive Technologies

-Non-Immersive Technology

Applications Covered:

-Commercial

-Industrial

-Consumer

-Medical

-Aerospace & Defense

-Other Applications

Device Types Covered:

-Projectors & Display Walls

-Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

-Gesture Control Devices

Components Covered:

-Software Components and Services

-Hardware Components

In the end, Virtual Reality industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

