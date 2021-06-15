Worldwide Enterprise Software Market Research, Size, Share, Overview, Future Trends, Scope, outlook 2019

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Enterprise Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Enterprise Software Market

The global enterprise software market is anticipated to exceed US$ 575 Billion by 2024. Enterprise software is used by organizations of all sizes – small, medium, and large – in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, public sector, banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom, transportation, energy and utilities, and distribution. With increasing global competition and rising awareness regarding enterprises software across the globe, the worldwide enterprise software market is poised to scale newer acmes. Moreover, introduction of novel software services, technology innovation and advancement, rising number of enterprises in the world and entry of new industry players, are all set to further boost the market growth.

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Segment

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) are the leading application segments of the enterprise software market.

Business intelligence is the third largest segment for enterprise software being followed by Supply Chain Management (SCM) applications.

Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites captured least share of the enterprise software market.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3398650-enterprise-software-market-by-country-segment-industry-verticals

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Industry Verticals

Banking & Securities, Communications, Media & Services, and Manufacturing & Natural Resources are the top three industry verticals for enterprise software market.

The spending on software by healthcare industry was close to US$ 15 Billion in 2017.

Insurance and Retail industries are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the enterprise software market.

The spending on software by transportation industry is expected to exceed US$ 30 Billion by 2024.

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Country

United States is the largest market for enterprise software, being followed by Germany.

Canada and United Kingdom accounted for individual share of over 5 percent each in 2017.

Asia Pacific enterprise application market is anticipated to witness growth owing to rising number of startup and presence of large number of small scale industries.

Chinese organizations are lagging behind in terms of adoption of enterprise software tools, resulting in he fast growth of this market.

India’s software landscape is largely dominated by a bunch of global software companies such as Micosoft, Oracle, SAP, IBM and SAS, etc.

It is predicted that the Philippines and Singapore enterprise software market will double by 2024.

Malaysian enterprise software market is likely to reach nearly US$ 2 Billion by 2024.

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Vendors (2014 – 2024)

The top six (Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, IBM, EMC and Amazon) enterprise software vendors accounted for over 42 percent of the total market in 2017.

Microsoft dominated the enterprise software market in 2017.

It is anticipated that SAP will replace Oracle to capture the second leading spot by 2019.

IBM and EMC are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

Amazon is the sixth largest vendor for enterprise software market.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Enterprise Software Market (By Country, Segment, Industry Verticals, Vendors, Recent Developments) – Global Forecast to 2024” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Enterprise Software Market.

This 160 Page report with 96 Figures and 18 Tables has been analyzed from 7 viewpoints:

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast (2010 – 2024) Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Segment (2010 – 2024) Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Industry Verticals (2014 – 2024) Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Country (2012 – 2024) Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Vendors (2014 – 2024) Global Enterprise Software Market – Recent Developments Global Enterprise Software Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Segment

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business Intelligence (BI) Supply Chain Management (SCM) Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites Other Software

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Industry Verticals

Banking and Securities Communications, Media and Services Manufacturing and Natural Resources Insurance Retail Transportation Healthcare Other

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Country

United States Canada Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Russia Ireland Poland China India South Korea Philippines Thailand Singapore Malaysia Hong Kong Taiwan Indonesia Australia Rest of The World

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Vendors

Microsoft IBM Oracle SAP Amazon EMC (Acquired by Dell) Salesforce.com Adobe FIS/SunGuard Dassault Other Vendors

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3398650-enterprise-software-market-by-country-segment-industry-verticals

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast to 2024 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast to 2024

3.1 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast – By Segment

3.2 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast – By Industry Verticals

3.3 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast – By Country

3.4 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast – By Vendors

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Segment (2010 – 2024)

…………..

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: Global – Enterprise Software Market (Billion US$), 2010 – 2017

Figure 2-2: Global – Forecast for Enterprise Software Market (Billion US$), 2018 – 2024

Figure 4-1: Global – Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market (Billion US$), 2010 – 2017

Figure 4-2: Global – Forecast for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market (Billion US$), 2018 – 2024

Figure 4-3: Global – Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market (Billion US$), 2010 – 2017

Figure 4-4: Global – Forecast for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market (Billion US$), 2018 – 2024

Figure 4-5: Global – Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market (Billion US$), 2010 – 2017

Figure 4-6: Global – Forecast for Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market (Billion US$), 2018 – 2024

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)