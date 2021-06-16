According to New Market Report Vietnam Hard Document Storage Market is to Witness Highest Growth in near future Forecast 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Vietnam Hard Document Storage Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Vietnam Hard Document Storage Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Vietnam hard document storage market was valued at $19,042.0 thousands in 2017 and is expected to reach $30,679.4 thousands by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2% between 2018 and 2025.

Document management is a process of handling a set of documents in a way that the information can be created, organized, and stored efficiently. In the era of digitalization, document storage can be effectively done using a number of tools and software. In addition, the document imaging system can be used to convert all business documents into electronic form. However, this is extremely expensive and time-consuming for many small businesses.

Vietnam is characterized by the presence of large number of small-scale companies, where paperwork remains an essential part of management and administration. These organizations can not afford the electronic document storage services. As, the expense of scanning every document is proportionately cost-effective, the document storage services play an important part in Vietnam.

Hard document storage services offer a wide range of advantages such as enhanced security, regular file retrieval, and cost-effectiveness. In sectors that gather highly sensitive data, such as law, finance, and healthcare, stringent regulations are implemented toward data and document retention. In some industries, it is mandatory to store documents for more than five years. In addition, there is a legal requirement for documents to have handwritten signatures, and not digital signatures. Hence, these governmental regulations have driven the need for hard document storage services in the recent years. In addition, when the document storage period expires as per the business requirements, papers are shredded in secure facilities, and the resulting waste is disposed of at recycling plants. This ensures a total security lockdown for sensitive documents and data.

Expansion of end-use industries is anticipated to drive the demand for hard document storage services in Vietnam. As the country is heavily investing in the development of various industries such as agriculture, energy, and healthcare, the need to store hard copy of the documents securely has increased. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the hard document storage services market. However, due to increase in digitalization across various industries, the growth of the hard document storage market has been impacted to some extent. On the contrary, large number of investments for better hard document storage and security is anticipated to offer new opportunities for the key players in this market.

Some of the key players operating in the Vietnam hard document storage market are Crown Record Management, KINGKHO, Royal Cargo Vietnam Co. Ltd., AGS Four Winds Vietnam, Santa FE, Vietnam Moving Limited Liability Company, Asia Tigers Mobility, Interlink Co., Ltd, Saigon Storage, and Logical Moves.net.

