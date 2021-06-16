Advanced Technologies for Next Generation Necrotising Enterocolitis Market by 2023

Market Scenario for Necrotising Enterocolitis Market:

The Global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) Market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023). It is estimated that the Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market is expected to register a CAGR 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Necrotizing enterocolitis is the most common cause of gastrointestinal-related morbidity and mortality. The most premature infants are the most vulnerable. According to a study published in the Advances in Neonatal Care (2013), it was estimated that approximately 12% of infants born with the body weight of less than 1500 g are likely to develop Necrotizing Enterocolitis. The ascites condition is also found to be associated with Stage IIa and IIIa. The severity of the condition pushes the demand for better diagnosis and treatment approaches.

Various other factors such as improved reimbursement policies in developed countries, improving regulatory framework, growing research funding, unmet medical needs, and increasing government assistance are continuously contributing to the growth of the global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market. The increasing contribution of marketers is also fueling the growth of the market. For instance, on February 15, 2018, Prometic Life Sciences Inc. received the FDA orphan drug designation status to its Inter-Alpha-Inhibitor-Proteins (“IaIp”) for the treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis.

Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with the Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market. The complications associated with the treatment, lack of skilled or trained physicians, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players for Necrotising Enterocolitis Market:

Some of the key players in the global necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) market are Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Bayer HealthCare AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo Company , Ltd. (Japan), Eli Lilly and Co. (U.S.), Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), GI Supply (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (U.S.), Medtronic Plc (U.S.), Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.), MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi-Aventis (France), Sequana Medical AG (Switzerland), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. (Japan), and others.

Segmentation for Necrotising Enterocolitis Market:

The global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market is segmented on the basis of stage, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

Based on stage, the market is classified as Stage I, Stage II, and Stage III. The Stage II is further segmented into Stage IIa and Stage IIb. The Stage III is further segmented into Stage IIIa and Stage IIIb.

Based on diagnosis, the market is classified as imaging, laboratory studies, and differential diagnosis. The imaging segment is further classified as abdominal x-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound, laparoscopy, angiography, and others. The laboratory studies segment is further classified as haemochromocytometric exam, blood culture, serum electrolytes, arterial blood gas analysis, blood pressure monitor, and others. The differential diagnosis segment is further classified as ileus secondary to neonatal sepsis, spontaneous intestinal perforation, ileal atresia, intestinal malrotation, volvulus, neonatal appendicitis, neonatal pseudomembranous colitis, and others.

Based on treatment, the market is classified as Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN), gastrointestinal decompression, antimicrobial therapy, antifungal treatment, paracentesis, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical center, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Necrotising Enterocolitis Market:

The global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market consists of regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas dominated the global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market owing to the use of numerous therapies for the treatment of Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) along with the demand for early diagnosis. For instance, in 2013, Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) was the cause of 355 deaths per 100,000 live births in the United States. The death toll was virtually three times higher in the black population than for the white population.

The European region is the second largest market for global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) due to the surging demand for antifungal drugs.

The European region is the second largest market for global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) due to the surging demand for antifungal drugs. Moreover, factors favoring the growth of Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) in the Asia Pacific region are the implementation of various healthcare reforms such as Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), increasing investments in the Asia Pacific region offering huge market potential, and rapidly increasing aging population.

The Middle East and Africa is projected to show steady growth in this market due to a subsequent rise in the number of neonatal diseases along with the growing healthcare infrastructure in remote areas.

he implementation of various healthcare reforms such as Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), increasing investments in the Asia Pacific region offering huge market potential, and rapidly increasing aging population.

The Middle East and Africa is projected to show steady growth in this market due to a subsequent rise in the number of neonatal diseases along with the growing healthcare infrastructure in remote areas.

