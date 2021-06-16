Africa Water Purifier Market Key Players: Absolutely Water, African Water Purification, Aquamat SA (Pty) Ltd., Garden Route Water Consultants, Glacier, H2O International SA (Pty) Ltd.

A fresh report titled “Africa Water Purifier Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Africa Water Purifier Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Water purifiers are used to remove biological contaminants, suspended solids, toxins, harmful gases & chemicals, bacteria, fungi, and other such impurities from contaminated water to make it potable. The penetration of water purifiers is relatively higher in developed regions; however, majority of the developing countries still do not have access to potable water. Water purifiers have emerged as a primary necessity for consumers in the developing economies where the level of water pollution is high.

The water purifier market is driven by increase in disposable income of customers, rise in incidence of waterborne diseases, rapid industrial development leading to water pollution, and improving health of people. Moreover, developing nations offer lucrative opportunities for market players, as they are characterized by large population and heavy water pollution. However, increase in demand for packaged drinking water pose threat to the growth of the market. Low market penetration in rural areas due to lack of awareness for health and sanitation is expected to pose challenges to the growth of the water purifier market.

The African water purifier market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, distribution channel, and country. Based on technology, the market is divided into gravity purifier, UV purifier, UF purifier, and RO purifier. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. The market is classified on the basis of distribution channel into retail, direct sale, and online. Based on region, it is analyzed across Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and rest of Africa.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study provides an in-depth analysis of the Africa water purifier market along with the current trends and future estimations to identify the potential investment pockets for stakeholders.

– The report presents information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analyses.

– Porter’s Five Forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of buyers, strength of suppliers, and the degree of competition.

– A quantitative analysis of the current & future trends from 2016 to 2023 is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

– Gravity Purifier

– UV Purifier

– RO Purifier

By End User

– Commercial

– Residential

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Stores

– Direct Sales

– Online

By Country

– Equatorial Guinea

– Mauritius

– Nigeria

– South Africa

– Kenya

– Tanzania

– Uganda

– Rest of Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. GLOBAL WATER PURIFIER MARKET

3.3. KEY FINDINGS

3.3.1. Top investment pockets

3.3.2. Top impacting factors

3.4. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.5.1. Raw material suppliers

3.5.2. Water Purifier producers

3.5.3. Distribution platforms

3.5.4. End users

3.6. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016-2023 (%)

3.7. MACRO ENVIRONMENT ANALYSIS

3.7.1. Economy

3.7.2. Legal structure/regulation

3.7.3. Technology

3.7.4. Political structure

3.7.5. Cultural factors

3.8. MICRO ENVIRONMENT ANALYSIS

3.8.1. Customers

3.8.2. Suppliers

3.8.3. Distributors

3.8.4. Competitors

3.8.5. General public

3.9. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Rise in levels of disposable income of customers

3.9.1.2. Increased incidence of water-borne diseases

3.9.1.3. Improving concerns towards health

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. Increasing demand for substitutes

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Growing demand in emerging countries

CHAPTER 4 AFRICA WATER PURIFIER MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. GRAVITY PURIFIER

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. UV PURIFIER

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. RO PURIFIER

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. UF PURIFIER

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

Continue…

