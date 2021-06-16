Agricultural Chelates Market to 2027 – BASF SE (Germany), Haifa Chemicals (Israel), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), and Nufarm Ltd. (Australia)

Agricultural chelates are substances used in the fertilizers to enhance the performance of agricultural fertilizers. These chelates added fertilizers solution can enhance the yield of the crop. Different types of agricultural chelates such as EDTA, DTPA, and EDDHA, etc. are applied in agricultural application. Micronutrient fertilizers like iron, zinc, copper, manganese, and others can be chelated by these agricultural chelates. Performance and efficiency of micronutrients can be increased by the usage of these chelates. Agricultural chelates are applied in the agricultural application based on the crop type such as fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others.

The growing soil degradation due to the upsurge in demand for the high yielding crop will drive the demand growth for the agricultural chelates market. Additionally, increasing demand for chelated iron micronutrients for the agricultural application will further imply in the demand growth for the agricultural chelates market. Predominantly, accumulation of non-biodegradable chelates can harm the crop and soil which may hinder the growth for the agricultural chelates market. However, the development of biodegradable chelates will create an opportunity for the agricultural chelates market.

Get PDF SAMPLE COPY at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00018496

The “Agricultural Chelates Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the agricultural chelates market with detailed market segmentation by type, crop type, application and region. The agricultural chelates market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agricultural chelates market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.BASF SE

2.BMS Micronutrients

3.Akzo Nobel N.V.

4.Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

5.Protex International

6.Valagro SPA

7.Van Iperen International

8.Deretil Agronutritional

9.Shandong Iro Chelating Chemicals Co. Ltd.

10.Yara International

The agricultural chelates market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, and application. On the basis of type, the agricultural chelates market is segmented into, EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, others. On the basis of crop type, the agricultural chelates market is segmented into, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, others. On the basis of application, the agricultural chelates market is segmented into, soil, seed dressing, foliar sprays, hydroponics, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the agricultural chelates market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Agricultural chelates market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the agricultural chelates market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the agricultural chelates market in these regions.

We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00018496

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.