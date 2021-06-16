Airborne LiDAR Market Outlook to 2027 – Airborne Imaging, Dibotics, Flir Systems, Fugro, Leica Geosystems, Merrick & Company, Saab, Teledyne Technologies, Velodyne LiDAR, Xactsense

A LiDAR i.e. Light Detection and Ranging is a remote sensing technology that makes use of light to measure ranges. This is done by measuring scattered light. LiDAR, unlike radar, makes use of shorter wavelength whereas radar makes use of radio waves for measuring targets. An Airborne LiDAR is mounted on an aircraft laser system and it helps in measuring the 3D coordinates of the surface. These systems provide rapid collection of 3D data of linear and lengthy objects such as roads, waterways, railway tracks, power lines, and coastal zone.

The “Global Airborne LiDAR Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the airborne LiDAR industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of airborne LiDAR market with detailed market segmentation by solution, type, and platform. The global airborne LiDAR market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading airborne LiDAR market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The airborne LiDAR market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as rising demand for 3D imaging technologies, and declining prices of UAV for various applications. However, factors including lack of awareness is impeding the growth of the airborne LiDAR market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of geographic information system (GIS) applications is opportunistic for the market growth.

Leading Key Players:

1. Airborne ImagingAirborne LiDAR Market

2.Dibotics

3.Flir Systems

4.Fugro

5.Leica Geosystems

6.Merrick & Company

7.Saab Group

8.Teledyne Technologies

9.Velodyne LiDAR

10.Xactsense

The global airborne LiDAR market is segmented on the basis of solution, type and platform. Based on solution, the market is segmented as system and services. Further, based on type, the market is divided into topographic and bathymetric LiDAR. Based on platform, the market is categorized into fixed wing aircraft, rotary wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global airborne LiDAR market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The airborne LiDAR market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Airborne LiDAR market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the airborne LiDAR market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the airborne LiDAR market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from airborne LiDAR market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for airborne LiDAR in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the airborne LiDAR market.

The report also includes the profiles of key airborne LiDAR companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

