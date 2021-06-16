Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Artificial intelligence in BFSI is assisting the sector in various areas such as customer support, back office, and security and compliance, among others. The dem and for artificial intelligence in the BFSI sector is driven by rapidly growing digital data. AI can assist the BFSI sector in drawing meaningful data from the large chunks of data. The increasing popularity of automation is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of artificial intelligence in the BFSI market.

Growing demand for intelligent customer engagement, advancements in technology, and increasing focus towards increasing efficiency and reducing the operational cost are the major factors that have influenced the artificial intelligence in the BFSI market positively. However, the growing privacy concerns and functional errors are the major restraining factors for artificial intelligence in the BFSI market. The growing focus towards knowing consumer preferences and data-driven products is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the market to gain a major customer base.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence in BFSI industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of artificial intelligence in BFSI market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, application and geography. The global artificial intelligence in BFSI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial intelligence in BFSI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in BFSI market. The global artificial intelligence in BFSI market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and service. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and others. Based on the application the market is segmented into back office, customer service, financial advisory, risk management, and compliance and security.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in BFSI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The artificial intelligence in BFSI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting artificial intelligence in BFSI market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the artificial intelligence in BFSI market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the artificial intelligence in BFSI market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from artificial intelligence in BFSI market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising dem and for artificial intelligence in BFSI in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the artificial intelligence in BFSI market.

