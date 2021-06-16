As Per Latest Study, Warranty Management Software Market Growing Massively by 2019-2027 Focusing on Key Players: Astea International, Evia Information Systems, IFS AB, Infozech Software, Mize, Pegasystems, PTC, ServiceCentral Technologies

Warranty Management Software Market analysis Size, Share, Emerging Demand, Growth Rate and Scope of the report is provided for the worldwide markets including Industrial Development, Latest Innovation, Upcoming Trend, Technological Advancements, Top Manufacturers, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The warranty management software is specifically designed to overcome challenges faced by organizations owing to warranty claims processing issues. Warranty management system enables administration, processing and tracking of all warranties throughout their lifecycle. This not only results in improved customer satisfaction but also significantly saves service costs and improves product quality. Warranty management incorporates different software such as warranty intelligence, claim management, service contract and administration management. These are useful for eliminating claim errors and reducing warranty claim cycle time.

Top Key Players:

Astea International Inc.

Evia Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.

IFS AB

Infozech Software Pvt. Limited

Mize, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

PTC Inc.

ServiceCentral Technologies Inc.

Tavant Technologies, Inc.

Wipro Limited

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the warranty management software market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The warranty management software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with the growing trend of automation in industries owing to the key benefits such as reduced warranty expenditure and enhanced customer experiences. Furthermore, growing competition in the automotive and manufacturing industries is further expected to drive the warranty management software market. However, a lack of skilled workforce and high training costs may hamper the growth of the warranty management software market. On the other hand, growing awareness among SMEs is likely to showcase significant opportunities to the key players operating in the warranty management software market during the forecast period.

