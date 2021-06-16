Call Center AI Market 2019 Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2027 by top companies Artificial Solutions, Conversica, Google, IBM, Infosys, NICE, Nuance Communications

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The Call Center AI is being utilized by enterprises to enhance the efficiency of their customer service solutions. AI can not only help customers in self-service but also capture significant interaction data such as speech analytics. Call center AI is enabling companies in elevating the skills of call center team by giving them insights about customer issues.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The call center AI market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an improved focus of the enterprises to improvise customer support services coupled with increasing customer engagement across social media platforms. However, market growth may be negatively influenced due to unsupervised learning. Nevertheless, the call center AI market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities with advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Key players profiled in the report include Artificial Solutions, Conversica, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications, Inc., Pypestream Inc., SAP SE, Talkdesk, Inc

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global Call Center AI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of call center AI market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global call center AI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading call center AI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global call center AI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as compute platforms, solutions, and services. On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecommunication, travel & hospitality, and others.

