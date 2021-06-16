Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market analysis by Growth rate and Business Opportunities to 2027

The digital image can be printed, including photographs, abstract designs, corporate logos, architectural maps, and images. Digitally printed wallpapers optimize the artistic appeal of walls and are more cost-effective as compared to interior paint. Developments in material technologies have made all covering material more robust. These factors are expected to drive the global digitally printed wallpaper market. Nevertheless, tough competition amongst coatings and paints manufacturers are expected to hinder the growth of the global digitally printed wallpaper market. Furthermore, increasing construction activities and increasing demand for interior decoration in developing countries is expected to create growth opportunities for global digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report are:

A.S. Creation Tapeten AG

Color X

Effective Visual Marketing Limited

Flavor Paper

John Mark Ltd

MCROBB DISPLAY LTD

Megaprint Ltd.

MX Display Ltd.

Urban Digital Concepts Pty Ltd

Vision Sign and Digital

The global digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented on the basis of printing technology and end-user On the basis of printing technology, the digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented into inkjet and electrophotography. On the basis of end-user, the digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented into residential, commercial, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digitally printed wallpaper market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The digitally printed wallpaper market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Analysis- Global Analysis Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Printing Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End-User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

