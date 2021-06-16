Discography Market to Show a Superior Growth at a CAGR 8.20% till 2023 | by MRFR

Global Discography Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period. Discography or discogram, is an interventional diagnostic imaging test that uses X-rays to examine the intervertebral discs of the spines. During the discographic procedures, a special gadolinium and iodine dye is injected into the injured disc which makes the disc visible on a fluoroscope monitor and X-ray film. Increasing prevalence of degenerative disc disease and growing geriatric population are estimated to be the major drivers for market growth during the forecast period.

Access Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5364

According to a study published in the Asian Spine Journal in 2016, it is estimated that lumbar back pain affects 70% to 85% of the individuals in their life. Further, the study states that the prevalence of back pain increases with age and the recurrence is estimated to be as high as 85%. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization, the world’s geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015. Additionally, about 80% of the total geriatric population is estimated to live in the low and middle income countries. Factors such as increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and rising investments by the key market players in research and development processes will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high procedural cost followed by the complications in the operations, lack of awareness and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the developing countries is projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The cost for discography procedures is estimated to be around USD 1,500, making it an out-of-pocket investment for a majority of the patients.

Major Players are:

Stryker (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services

Inc. (U.S.)

Merit Medical Systems,

Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.)

GFS Chemicals

Etc.

The leading market players in the Asthma and COPD Drug focus to expand their business operations in the emerging countries. The companies operating in the market have consistently introduced innovative solutions to enhance their product portfolio. Product approval and clinical trial are observed as the two prominent growth strategies adopted by the key market players.

Segmentation:

The global discography market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, and indication and end user. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into lumbar discography, cervical discography, thoracic discography, and others. On the basis of the component, the market is categorised into contrast agent, imaging and others. The contrast agent segment is sub-segmented into iodine, gadolinium, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into X-ray, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into herniated discs, scoliosis, burst fracture, and others. On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into spinal decompression, lumbar surgery, laminectomy, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, retail pharmacies, academic institutes, others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global discography market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector. Increasing prevalence of lower back pain, rising healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the market in Americas. Moreover, the presence of developed economies like U.S. and Canada within the regional boundaries fuels the market growth.

Europe is the second large market for discography, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Availability of funds for research, well developed healthcare infrastructure, huge patient population and government support for research & development will drive the market in the Europe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the market. Presence of developing economies like India and China within the region boost the market growth within the region. Additionally, the presence of favourable government policies and huge opportunities for the untapped market within the region fuels the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, Indian healthcare sector was estimated to grow with a fast pace and reach USD 280 billion by 2020.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global discography market due to presence of poor economies especially in the African region. Majority of the market of the Middle & Africa region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the economies like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar within the region.

Get Full Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/discography-market-5364

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]