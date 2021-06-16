Education Market to 2025 scrutinized in new research including Competitive analysis and growth Strategies

The Education Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Education refers to a process of facilitating learning through knowledge, skills, values, beliefs and certain habits. Global Education Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Rise in the demand for the e-learning, the increasing emphasis on quality learning triggers and growing initiatives by the government in the learning techniques by the private and the public schools are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising trend of online education is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, increasing cost of education and rising competition with foreign universities are the factor that limiting the market growth of Education during the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Desire2Learn

AWE Acquisition Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Pearson Plc

SumTotal Systems Inc.

Tata Interactive Systems

Smart Technologies

Saba Software Inc.

Promethean Inc.

Wall Family Enterprise

McGraw-Hill Education

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Education market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The regional analysis of Global Education Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing importance towards education among people and rising government initiatives for education across the region. Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Education market due to well-established presence of well-developed education sector in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising concern towards education among people across the region.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Education Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Education Dynamics

Chapter 4. Education Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Education Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Education Market, By Component

Chapter 7. Education Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

