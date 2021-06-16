Electrosurgery Devices Market Research Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Electrosurgery Devices Market Overview :

Electrosurgery refers to the use of high-frequency electric current during surgical procedures for coagulation, fulguration as well as cutting of tissues. Electrosurgery devices enable the surgeons to make precise cuts with controlled blood loss.

The global electrosurgery devices market was valued at $2,591 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,784 million at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the electrosurgery devices market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures globally, large pool of geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements. However, implementation of stringent government regulations for product approval is expected to hamper the market growth.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27292

The electrosurgery devices market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into electrosurgery generators, electrosurgery instruments & accessories, and argon & smoke management systems. The electrosurgery instruments & accessories segment is further bifurcated into electrosurgery equipment (bipolar electrosurgery instruments and monopolar electrosurgery instruments) and electrosurgery accessories (patient return electrodes, cords, cables, adapters, and others). Applications covered in the study include general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, and others. Based on region, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Benefits for Electrosurgery Devices Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global electrosurgery devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Electrosurgery Devices Key Market Segments :

By Product

Electrosurgery Generators

Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories

Electrosurgery Instruments

Bipolar Instruments

Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments

Bipolar Forceps

Monopolar Instruments

Electrosurgery Pencils

Electrosurgery Electrodes

Suction Coagulators

Monopolar Forceps

Electrosurgery Accessories

Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes

Cords, Cables, and Adapters

Others

Argon and Smoke Management Systems

By Application

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Other Applications

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27292

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bovie Medical Corporation

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

CONMED Corporation

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon US, LLC.)

Medtronic Plc.

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Megadyne Medical Products Inc.

KLS Martin Group

Utah Medical Products, Inc

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27292

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]