Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Growth Rate by 2027 – Top Companies Edison Energy, Enel X Italia S. p. A, ENGIE, General Electric, Orsted, SmartWatt, Solarus and WGL Holdings

Energy as a service (EaaS) is a model developed for commercial, hospital and higher education customers to undertake energy projects with no capital expenditure. The provider designs the project scope, finances the material and construction costs, maintains project equipment and monitors the performance to validate energy savings. The customer pays back the project costs through a monthly, a quarterly, or an annual fee for the service received.

The Energy as a Service Market is still in its early stages. Rising energy consumption, unstable price, and integration of renewable energy, deeper operational and maintenance savings, flexible enterprise scale are some of the key drivers of Energy as a Service Market. However, challenges related to execution is creating small hurdles for the Energy as a Service Market. Forward and backward integration, first-cost savings, lower operational risks are approaching new opportunities for Energy as a Service Market.

The global Energy as a Service market is segmented on the basis of service type and end-users. Based on type, the market is segmented as power generation services, operational and maintenance services, and energy efficiency and optimization services. On the basis of the end-users the market is segmented into commercial, and industrial.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Bernhard Energy solutions

2. Contemporary Energy Solutions

3. Edison Energy

4. Enel X Italia S. p. A

5. ENGIE

6. General Electric

7. Orsted

8. SmartWatt

9. Solarus

10. WGL Holdings Inc

Worldwide Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure industry with a focus on the global market trend.

The Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

