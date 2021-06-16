Exclusive strategies on Supercapacitor Market 2022: Studied in Detail by Focusing on Product Type with Top Companies Maxwell Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con , Panasonic

Supercapacitor is an electronic device with higher capacitance compared to normal capacitors. Features such as high capacitance density, lower cost per farad, wide operating temperature, reliability, and safe operation make supercapacitors imperative for an energy-efficient environment.

Increase in usage of supercapacitor in automobiles & energy sector, decline in cost of supercapacitors, and longer life span are the factors that fuel the market growth. Rise in demand for electric/hybrid electric vehicles due to stringent government regulations regarding emissions is projected to foster the growth of the supercapacitors market. However, lack of awareness about appropriate implementation of supercapacitors across various application segments significantly hinders the market growth.

Presently in 2016, automotive segment shows high rate of adoption of supercapacitors due to increase in demand for electric/hybrid electric vehicle. Energy harvesting and mining are other segments that present progressive growth of the overall supercapacitor market.

Some of the major players that operate in the global supercapacitors market are Maxwell Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Ioxus Inc., LS Mtron, Nesscap Co., Ltd, NEC TOKIN Corporation, Elna Co. Ltd, Seiko Instruments Inc., and KORCHIP Corporation.

The report segments the global supercapacitor market on the basis of module type, application, and geography. Based on module type, the market is categorized into less than 10 volts module to above 100 volts module. Among all material types, 10-25 volts module segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for $349million in 2015. However, above 100 volts module segment is expected to attain market size of $1,010 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 33.3% from 2016 to 2022.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into electronics, automotive, industrial, and energy. Automotive segment shows high growth rate, registering CAGR of 34.6% during the study period. However, electronics generated the highest revenue, accounting for $543 million in 2015.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue, accounting for $402 million in 2015, and is expected to attain a market value of $2,323 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.01%. North America and Europe are the second and third leading regional markets, respectively, for supercapacitors.

Key benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global supercapacitor market.

In-depth analysis is done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global market is provided.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2014 to 2022, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the global supercapacitor market by type helps to understand the types of supercapacitor that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of the leading companies for effective strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of supercapacitor) helps to understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Global Supercapacitor Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Less than 10 Volts Modules

10 – 25 Volts Modules

25 – 50 Volts Modules

50 – 100 Volts Modules

Above 100 Volts Modules

By Industry Application

Automotive

Cars

Busses

Autos

Others

Industrial

Cranes

Mining Equipment

Smart Grid

Energy

Wind

Solar

Energy Harvesting

Electronics

Nonvolatile RAM

UPS

Solid-State Disk Drive

