Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

According to World Agricultural Equipment, a new report from The QYResearch, sales of agricultural goods will climb at a healthy pace in most developing countries because of economic, population, and per capita calorie intake growth. These three trends will also facilitate the development of processed food and beverage industries in industrializing nations. As local demand for agricultural commodities increases, farmers will invest in new equipment and replace outdated machines in order to boost output, and increase the efficiency and productivity of their operations, causing mechanization rates in agriculture to rise. Furthermore, food producers will shift from using fairly basic equipment to larger and more powerful models as farm incomes rise and more farmers are able to gain access to the capital needed to invest in large-scale crop and animal production, adding to market value gains in industrializing nations. Through 2019, livestock machinery is projected to register the fastest growth of any major agricultural equipment product type. Freedonia projects that in many developed countries, a more favorable economic environment will lead to higher levels of meat, poultry, and dairy sales, which tend to be fairly expensive relative to other goods. To satisfy growing demand for their products at home, suppliers in industrialized nations will invest in a variety of new, more advanced livestock machinery. They will also benefit greatly from new meat, poultry, and dairy export sales opportunities in developing countries, where many more households will be able to afford these goods because of rising personal incomes.

This report studies the Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Farm Equipment are mechanical devices such as tractors and several attached implements, which are intended to be utilized in diverse farming operations in order to save time and labor. It is also known as Agricultural Equipment which involves all machineries which assist in the production of crops and agricultural livestock. These are easy to use and aid in diverse agricultural operation such as cultivation, spraying of fertilizers, insecticide, pesticides, herbicides, harvesting of crop and livestock farming. The agricultural sector is changing its practices from traditional farming to modern farming and this equipment are essential tools that enhance yield and improve the maintenance of soil and have easy approach in farming.

In 2018, the global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Farm (Agricultural) Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

AGCO

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

John Deere

Kubota

SAME Deutz-Fahr(SDF)

Kuhn

Kverneland

Mascar

MaterMacc

Alamo

Argo

Amazone H. Dreyer

Bucher

Daedong

Escorts

Mahindra and Mahindra

Eicher Tractors

Angad Tractors

PreetTractors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Farm Tractors

Harvesting Machinery

Planting and Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Livestock Machinery

Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Other Agricultural Equipment

Parts and Attachments

Market segment by Application, split into

Livestock Management

Farm Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Farm (Agricultural) Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

