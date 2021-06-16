Food Waste Management Market 2019 | World Market Analysis 2027 | Market Leaders – Biffa Group Limited, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Food wastage persists as a challenge today and one of the major cause of hunger across the globe. The steadily increasing world population has not only created demands of food production but has significantly generated loads of food waste. Large amounts of food throughout the food supply chain is being wasted away. This waste has adverse effects on humanity as well as the environment. Management of food waste, therefore, becomes of utmost importance. Food waste management follows the accepted hierarchy of waste management which focuses on waste prevention, reuse, recycling, and recovery. Prevention is often the most preferred and least costly step in the food waste management.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Food Waste Management market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004459/

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are Biffa Group Limited, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle, Inc, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement, Waste Connections, Waste Management, Inc.

The food waste management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for organic waste for use in the production of fertilizers and animal feed. Significant rise in global food waste coupled with the need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions further drives the growth of the food waste management market. However, management practices like combustion and incineration adversely affect the environment. This factor negatively impacts the food waste management market. Nonetheless, emerging technologies for waste disposal and need for alternate energy source play major opportunities for the food waste management market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The “Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food waste management market with detailed market segmentation by process, application, method, waste type, end-user, and geography. The global food waste management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food waste management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Avail Discount on this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004459/

The global food waste management market is segmented on the basis of process, application, method, waste type, and end-user. Based on process, the market is segmented as aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, incineration & combustion, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as animal feed, fertilizers, bio-fuel, and power generation. The market on the basis of the method, is classified as prevention, recovery, recycling, and others. By waste type, the market is segmented as dairy products, fruits & vegetables, non-veg food, cereals, oilseeds & pulses, and others. The market on the basis of end-user is segmented as primary food producers, food manufacturers, food distributors & suppliers, food service providers, and municipalities & households.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food waste management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food waste management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food waste management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food waste management market in these regions.

Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004459/

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Food Waste Management Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Food Waste Management Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Food Waste Management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/