Future Outlook of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market by 2022 Profiling Major Key Players like NOK , Sumitomo Electric Industries, Fujikura Ltd., Multi-Fineline Electronix

Flexible printed circuit board (FPCBs) are traces of conductive material on flexible substrate. These are used for avoiding complex structuring of wiring and other connections. Currently, FPCBs are extensively used in applications such as automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics. These are designed to overcome limitations of rigid PCBs and manual wiring, and are utilized for efficient interconnection in between electronic components such as integrated circuits, capacitors, and resistors.

The global flexible PCBs market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due their advantages such as lightweight nature, simple structuring, cost saving, and design freedom. Increase in applications of FPCBs in consumer electronics and automobile electronics, growth in disposable income of people towards these applications, and significant rise in demand for smartphones globally are projected to create numerous opportunities for growth. Furthermore, strategies adopted by the FPCBs manufacturers, such as introduction of flexible diode display used in organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) and flexible solar cells for fulfilling power management need in satellites, are anticipated to further fuel the market growth. However, rise in number of choices for laminates leading to challenges in fabrication and inefficiency in error detection and handling methodologies are expected to hinder this growth.

Key players operating in this market include NOK Corporation (Nippon Mektron Ltd.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI), Fujikura Ltd., Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT), Nitto Denko Corp., Interflex Co., Ltd., Career Technology, FLEXium Interconnect, Inc., and ICHIA Technologies Inc.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global FPCBs market is provided.

The report presents a competitive scenario of the market along with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global FPCBs market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography.

BY TYPE

Single-Sided FPCBs

Double-Sided FPCBs

Multilayer FPCBs

Rigid-Flex FPCBs

Others

BY END USER

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Others

