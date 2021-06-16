Global Managed VPN Market valued approximately USD 11.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025

The Managed VPN Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Managed VPN services enable users to manage and monitor their organization’s network and provide a complete view of the network. Service providers help enterprises manage the end points of the network and notify users whenever a threat is detected. Moreover, enterprises can access a portal where all the activities of the network, such as performance reporting, network health monitoring, service management, and SLA management are reported, which makes management of the network easier. Growing volume of data and increasing need for IT resources in order to manage this data and decreasing the cost of managing VPN infrastructure are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

Moreover, increasing emphasis on business expansion some factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Managed VPN offer various benefits such as it increases productivity, it leads single point of administration, it reduce the volume of IT help desk calls, it is cost effective, it easily work in unison with infrastructural elements and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of Managed VPN across the world. However, high expenses associated with the implementation and shortage of skilled professionals are the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Managed VPN Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising technological advancements, increasing adoption of Managed VPN and increasing R&D investments in the region.

Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Managed VPN market over the upcoming years. Also, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to business are shifting towards managed services for long-term and short-term strategic consideration in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:



• AT&T

• Cisco Systems

• BT Group PLC

• CenturyLink

• Vodafone Group

• Verizon Communication

• Orange Business Services

• Tata Communication

• NTT Corporation

• Telefonica

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ï‚§ Remote Access VPN

ï‚§ Site-to-Site VPN

By Application:

ï‚§ BFSI

ï‚§ Healthcare

ï‚§ IT & Telecommunication

ï‚§ Energy & Power

ï‚§ Media & Entertainment

ï‚§ Transportation & Logistics

ï‚§ Manufacturing

ï‚§ Others

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Managed VPN Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors