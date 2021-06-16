Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

MarketResearchNest.com Reports adds “Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use” new report to its research database. The report spread across 122 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

OSB is an engineered wood structural panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a particular direction. OSB varies in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions.OSB’s strength mainly comes from the uninterrupted wood fibre, interweaving of the long strands and degree of orientation of strands in the surface layers. Waterproof and boil proof resin binders are combined with the strands to improve internal strength, rigidity and moisture resistance.

Snapshot

The Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2024. The report analyses the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region

Part 2:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3:

Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography

Part 4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 5:

Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 6:

North America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 7:

South America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 8:

Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 9:

Market Features

Part 10:

Investment Opportunity

Part 11:

Conclusion

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price and cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Companies:

Norbord

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Kronospan

Weyerhaeuser NR Company

Huber

Tolko

Swiss Krono Group

Martco

Egger

Medite Smartply

DOK Kalevala

Dieffenbacher

Langboard

Luli Group

Baoyuan Wood

Key Product Type:

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4

Market by Application:

Construction

Industrial Packaging

Interior Furnishing

Others

Key Regions:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market including production, consumption, status and forecast and market growth

2015-2019 historical data and 2020-2024 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

