Global Smart Packaging Market Growth, Share, Demand & Forecast by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Packaging Market – By Product (Active Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Intelligent Packaging), By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive, Logistics, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Packaging Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Global Smart Packaging market is expected to reach $XX.X million by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The global Smart Packaging market is segmented based on Product type as Active Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Intelligent Packaging. Based on Application, the market is also segmented as Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive, Logistics, Others.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/1708



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. The geographic analysis offers thorough insights on the major trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the economic impact, and investments in the industry. The geographical analysis section also comments on the leading market vendors shaping the advances of the industry in the respective countries.

The market consists of a well robust supply chain with the presence of various large-to-small-sized players, DuPont, The 3M Company, TempTime Corporation, BASF SE, American Thermal Instruments, Avery Dennison Corporation, PakSense, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, International Paper Company are some of the major players in Smart Packaging market.

Research Methodology

Our market research reports offer high-standard actionable insights and are the outcome of detailed research methodology consisting of extensive secondary research, primary interviews with industry leaders & validation and triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal database and market research tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been leveraged to accumulate raw industry data. About 70+ detailed primary interviews with the industry veterans across the value chain in all five regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report offers market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. It provides analytical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as emerging market players.

The following are the key features of the report:

• Market Overview, Industry Maturity Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

• Market Environment Analysis: Growth drivers and barriers, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade Analysis

• Market forecast analysis for 2019-2024

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive Landscape: Company Market share, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

• Market Segments and Growth Opportunities by geographies and countries

• Industry Trends

• Market Analysis and Recommendations

• Key Market Driving Factors

The Smart Packaging Market is segmented into the following categories

Smart Packaging Market, By Product Type

• Active Packaging

• Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

• Intelligent Packaging

Smart Packaging Market, By Application

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Personal Care

• Automotive

• Logistics

• Others

Smart Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/smart-packaging-market-2017

Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered



3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies



4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook



6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Smart Packaging Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Smart Packaging Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Smart Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Smart Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Smart Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Smart Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Smart Packaging Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Smart Packaging Market 2017

7.2. Global Smart Packaging Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Smart Packaging Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Smart Packaging Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Smart Packaging Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. Sustainability Trends in Smart Packaging Market (If Feasible)

11. PESTLE Analysis for Smart Packaging Market



12. Global Smart Packaging Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Global Smart Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Strategic Insights

13.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.3. Active Packaging

13.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4. Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

13.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5. Intelligent Packaging

13.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14. Global Smart Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Strategic Insights

14.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.3. Food & Beverage

14.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4. Healthcare

14.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.5. Personal Care

14.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.6. Automotive

14.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.7. Logistics

14.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.8. Others

14.8.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.8.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/1708

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com