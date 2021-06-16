Growth of Spa Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Spa Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 with table and figures in it.

A spa is a place where different treatments and facilities are provided for health and wellness. It is a popular destination for health management and body relaxation. Services such as massages, facials, salon services, hair spa, and other treatments are provided at a spa. It also offers fitness activities like yoga, Ayurveda medicines, and other medical treatments.

This report studies the Spa Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Spa market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Day spas provide a wide range of services, treatments, and facilities and relaxation treatments during the day. These spas provide meals and spa treatments in addition to facilities such as well-equipped gyms, relaxation lounges or bars, and beauty salons where treatments like nail services or other beauty services are provided. According to this industry research report, the day or club salon segment will account for the major shares of the spa market throughout the forecast period.

The rise in working population and the increase in expenditure contributed to the growth of the wellness tourism market in Europe. The region has thousands of spas offering different types of treatments including massages, facials, thermal baths, and anti-aging treatments. The women workforce in this region is very high and women are the major customers of spas, availing different types of spa treatments and salon services like massages, waxing, facials, and hair treatments. According to this industry research and analysis, Europe will be the major revenue contributor to the spa market throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Spa market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Spa status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Spa development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Hot Springs Resort and Spa

Lanserhof

Marriott International

Massage Envy Franchising

Rancho La Puerta

Aspira Spa

Canyon Ranch

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Clinique La Prairie

Kempinski Hotels

The Mineral Spa

The Clarins group

Reflections Medical Spa

Woodhouse Day Spa

Young Medical Spa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Day/Club/Salon Spa

Hotels and Resorts Spa

Medical Spa

Destination Spa

Thermal/Mineral Spring Spa

Market segment by Application, split into

Male

Female

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Spa report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Spa Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Spa status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Spa development in United States, Europe and China.

development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Spa are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

