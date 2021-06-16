Insect Pest Control 2019 Global Market Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2023

Global Insect Pest Control Market: Information by Control Method (Chemical, Physical, Biological), Insect Type (Termites, Mosquitoes, Cockroaches, Bedbugs), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Agriculture and Others), Region—Forecast till 2023

Global Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global insect pest control are Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), and FMC Corporation (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), PelGar International Ltd. (UK), Curtis Gilmour (US), Ecolab (US), SenesTech, Inc (US), Rollins, Inc. (US), and Rentokil Initial plc (US)

Get a Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6415

Market Defination:

Pest control is the technique used to eliminate insects such as termites, mosquitoes, bedbugs using insecticides through different chemical, biological, and physical methods, which include screening and spraying to avoid the entry of pests inside the premises. Insect pest control finds its application in commercial, industrial, residential, and livestock farms as it provides prevention against harmful insects and protects health and environment.

The growth of insect pest control market is driven by increasing commercial and residential construction, across the globe. The market also gained importance due to the increased health consciousness from insect-based diseases, among the consumers. The increasing pest control awareness in the industrial sector has further driven the market growth. The changes in climatic conditions help the growth of pests.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for Insect Pest Control due to the increase in awareness about modern pest control practices and demand for maintaining hygienic environmental conditions. Agricultural sector in countries such as India and China account for a considerable part of these countries GDP. Such countries are among the top five rice and wheat producers in the world.

As the production of these commodities is growing, pest control products are being increasingly used to avoid post-harvest losses. Growing agriculture industry in the emerging economies such as India, China, and Thailand due to the increasing food production and the rising population, are likely to drive the market.

North America held the largest market share of insect pest control in 2017, due to the demand in both commercial and residential applications. The commercial, residential, and industrial sectors such as food processing, food service industries, and tourism sectors are subjected to pest control regulations within their premises, which is likely to propel the growth of the insect pest control market.

The European market is expected to grow on account of the revsions in regulations on integrated pest management in the region.

The Latin American market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the review period due to the economic growth and the increasing population. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to exhibit considerable growth in the coming years due to increasing construction activities.

Get Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/insect-pest-control-market-6415

Segmentations:

The global insect pest control market has been segmented by control method, insect type, application, and region.

On the basis of control method, the market has been segmented into chemical, physical, biological and others.

Based on insect type, the market has been segmented into termites, mosquitoes, cockroaches, bedbugs, ants, flies and others.

By application, the market has been segregated into commercial, residential, industrial, agriculture and others.

By region, the market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audiences:

Insect pest control manufacturers

Traders and distributors of elastomeric foam

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]