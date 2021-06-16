Iron and Steel Casting Market to 2027 – Tata Steel Limited, Kobe Steel, Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Nucor Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd., and Amsted Rail.

Iron and steel casting is a process which is used in the production of cast iron and cast steel. Cast iron is produced by melting pig iron and then mixing it with the steel or scrap iron. Steel casting is done by strand casting or continuous casting method. Iron and steel casting is done for the reduction of carbon and silicone content in iron and steel. Iron and steel casting is used in the production of cast iron and steel such as gray iron, ductile iron, steel, etc. industries such as automotive & transport, pipes & fittings, pumps & valves, machinery & equipment, etc. have wide usage of cast iron and steel.

The growing demand processed iron and steel via a casting method for the heavy steel and heavy construction equipment in the construction industry will drive the demand growth for the iron and steel casting market. Predominantly, volatility in raw material prices may hamper the growth for iron and steel casting market. However, increasing demand for iron and steel casting for the production of earthmoving and mining equipment for the mining industry will create an opportunity for the iron and steel casting market.

The “Iron and Steel Casting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the iron and steel casting market with detailed market segmentation by material, application, and region. The iron and steel casting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading iron and steel casting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.Amsted Rail Company Inc.

2.Calmet, Inc.

3.ESCO Corporation

4.Evraz plc

5.Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

6.Kobe Steel, Ltd.

7.Nelcast Limited

8.Nucor Corporation

9.OSCO Industries, Inc.

10.Tata Steel Limited

The iron and steel casting market is segmented on the basis of material and application. On the basis of material, the iron and steel casting market is segmented into gray iron, ductile iron, steel, malleable iron, others. On the basis of application, the iron and steel casting market is segmented into, automotive & transport, pipes & fittings, pumps & valves, machinery & equipment, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the iron and steel casting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Iron and steel casting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the iron and steel casting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the iron and steel casting market in these regions.

