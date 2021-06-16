Know about Social Analytics Market 2019 Segmentation, Analysis & top key players like – Adobe, Brandwatch, Crimson Hexagon, Digimind, NetBase Solutions, Oracle Corporation, Socialbakers, Sprinklr, Synthesio, Talkwalker

The global 360-degree market overview has newly added by The Insights Partners to its vast database. It offers brief to readers about the global Social Analytics Market including a detailed study of market segments such as types, size, applications, and end-users. Adoption of new technologies and approaches have been contributed towards the progress of the market.

Social analytics is the process of gathering and analyzing data gathered from social media such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Social analytics is used by marketers to analyze consumer preferences and track the conversation regarding the companies and products. Growing focus towards enhancing the consumer experience and increasing focus towards the market and competitive intelligence are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Top Key Players: Adobe Inc., Brandwatch, Crimson Hexagon, Digimind, NetBase Solutions, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Socialbakers, Sprinklr, Synthesio, Talkwalker, Sarl.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Social Analytics market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The global social analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, application, and end-use. Based component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the solutions the market is segmented as social monitoring, text analytics, sentiment analysis, image analysis, and others. On the basis of application the market is divided into sales and marketing management, competitive intelligence, customer experience management, risk management and fraud detection, and others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into retail and E-commerce, BFSI, IT and Telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Social analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Social analytics market in these regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.