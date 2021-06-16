Market opportunity and growth drivers of CubeSat market till 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “CubeSat Market“ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The CubeSat Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global CubeSat market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of CubeSat market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Size
– 1U
– 2U
– 3U
– 6U
By Component
– Structure
– Payloads
– Solar Panels & Arrays
– GSE
– C&DH
– Software
By Application
– Communication
– Earth Observation & Remote Sensing
– Mapping and Navigation
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Clyde Space Ltd.
– EnduroSat AD
– GomSpace A/S
– Innovative Solutions in Space BV
– Interorbital Systems Corporation
– Planet Labs
– Group of Astrodynamics for the Use of Space Systems Srl
– Tyvak Inc.
– Lockheed Martin
– Boeing
– Northrop Grumann
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global CubeSat Market
3. Global CubeSat Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global CubeSat Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global CubeSat Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023
9. Global CubeSat Market Segmentation Analysis, By Size
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Size
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Size
9.4. 1U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. 2U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. 3U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. 6U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global CubeSat Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
10.4. Structure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Payloads Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Solar Panels & Arrays Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. GSE Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. C&DH Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global CubeSat Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Earth Observation & Remote Sensing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Mapping and Navigation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Size
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Size
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Size
12.2.1.4. 1U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. 2U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. 3U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. 6U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Component
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.2.2.4. Structure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Payloads Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Solar Panels & Arrays Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. GSE Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.8. C&DH Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.9. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Application
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.2.3.4. Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. Earth Observation & Remote Sensing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.6. Mapping and Navigation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Size
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Size
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Size
12.3.1.4. 1U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. 2U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. 3U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.7. 6U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Component
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.3.2.4. Structure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Payloads Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Solar Panels & Arrays Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. GSE Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.8. C&DH Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.9. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Application
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.3.3.4. Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. Earth Observation & Remote Sensing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Mapping and Navigation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1. By Size
12.4.1.1. Introduction
12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Size
12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Size
12.4.1.4. 1U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5. 2U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.6. 3U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.7. 6U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2. By Component
12.4.2.1. Introduction
12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.4.2.4. Structure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.5. Payloads Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.6. Solar Panels & Arrays Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.7. GSE Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.8. C&DH Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.9. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3. By Application
12.4.3.1. Introduction
12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4.3.4. Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.5. Earth Observation & Remote Sensing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.6. Mapping and Navigation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.3. China Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.4. India Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Latin America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1. By Size
12.5.1.1. Introduction
12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Size
12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Size
12.5.1.4. 1U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.5. 2U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.6. 3U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.7. 6U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2. By Component
12.5.2.1. Introduction
12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.5.2.4. Structure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2.5. Payloads Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2.6. Solar Panels & Arrays Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2.7. GSE Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2.8. C&DH Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.2.9. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.3. By Application
12.5.3.1. Introduction
12.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.5.3.4. Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.3.5. Earth Observation & Remote Sensing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.3.6. Mapping and Navigation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.4. By Country
12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.1. By Size
12.6.1.1. Introduction
12.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Size
12.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Size
12.6.1.4. 1U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.1.5. 2U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.1.6. 3U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.1.7. 6U Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.2. By Component
12.6.2.1. Introduction
12.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.6.2.4. Structure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.2.5. Payloads Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.2.6. Solar Panels & Arrays Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.2.7. GSE Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.2.8. C&DH Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.2.9. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.3. By Application
12.6.3.1. Introduction
12.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.6.3.4. Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.3.5. Earth Observation & Remote Sensing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.3.6. Mapping and Navigation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.4. By Geography
12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share of Key Players
13.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global CubeSat Market
13.3. Company Profiles
13.3.1. Clyde Space Ltd.
13.3.2. EnduroSat AD
13.3.3. GomSpace A/S
13.3.4. Innovative Solutions in Space BV
13.3.5. Interorbital Systems Corporation
13.3.6. Planet Labs
13.3.7. Group of Astrodynamics for the Use of Space Systems Srl
13.3.8. Tyvak Inc.
13.3.9. Lockheed Martin
13.3.10. Boeing
13.3.11. Northrop Grumann
13.3.12. Other Major & Niche Players
