Market opportunity and growth drivers of Knife Gate Valve market till 2024

Rising Investment in Wastewater Treatment Industry Around the World is Likely to Foster the Global Knife gate valve Market in Terms of Consumption at 3.0% CAGR during 2019 & 2024. Global knife gate valve market witnessed a total consumption of 464.5 thousand units in 2018 and is estimated to reach 549.8 thousand units in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Knife gate valves find foremost application in oil & gas, mining, pulp & paper, and chemical industries. As the industrialization is rising across all regions, especially in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China and others, the demand for knife gate valve is expected to rise in upcoming years. The mining industry is one of the major end-user of Knife gate valve, and since the mining industry across the globe is flourishing owing to the number of reasons, the knife gate valve market is likely to follow the same path as the mining industry in future.

Rapid growth in industries such as water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, where liquid handling is essential, the demand for valves is intensely high and this is a major driving factor behind rising consumption of knife gate valves across the globe. Ongoing government & municipal projects for water & wastewater treatment, rising expenditure on oil & gas exploration activities by countries such as U.S. & China are two of the many factors, which are projected to bolster the consumption rate of knife gate valve in upcoming years.

Growing Demand for Energy in Emerging Countries

The economic, industrial and urbanization growth has a direct impact on energy demand in leading industrialized and emerging economies including China, Argentina, United States of America, Saudi Arabia, China, and others. Due to the rise in demand for energy, industries such as oil & gas, powerplant, coal industry, the renewable energy industry, and others are growing significantly worldwide. Governments are spending tons of capital to increase energy production in order to fulfill the energy demand of nations. Energy Demand Growing Demand for Energy in Emerging Countries Industrial valves such as Knife gate valve’s consumption is estimated to grow significantly higher than its levels in previous years owing to rise in investment in the energy sector across the globe. Countries such as China and the U.S. are striving hard to boost oil & gas production in the country. At the same time, it is also expected that the consumption of knife gate valves in renewable energy industries such as hydro powerplants, and others will grow as the demand for renewable energy resources is rising worldwide.

Government Initiatives & Municipal Projects

Government initiatives such as water infrastructure development, wastewater treatment project, and others will be predicted to positively affect the demand for a knife gate valve in the future. For instance, a major part of the population in Brazil are living without access to safe water and the Brazilian government is spending millions to offer solutions for water and sanitation needs to people in need. Further, government initiatives to enhance water management in the country are projected to bolster the growth of knife gate valves market in future. Additionally, the wastewater treatment industry is also a key end user of knife gate valves. Since the governments are investing tens of millions to enhance wastewater management and treatment system to meet the cumulative demand for uninterrupted water supply is likely to foster the consumption of knife gate valves in wastewater and water treatment industry.

Infrastructure Projects

Some other potential drivers for global knife gate valve market are, ongoing infrastructure development in merging countries and smart city development initiatives across the world are estimated to grow the knife gat valve demand in upcoming years. The valve industry will automatically gain benefits from different sectors such as food, pulp & paper, and chemical industries.

Barriers in Market

the low-quality product offered by local manufactures is one of the serious concerns to the manufacturers and end-users of industrial valves. There is an infinite number of small and big manufacturers are active in this market and due to this standardization and certification creating issues are rising which may hamper the growth of the market in the future.

Presence of other gate valve technologies is another challenge, which is adversely affecting the demand for knife gate valves across all regions. Aging global workforce and reduction of the skilled and expert workforce are the major risks for the global knife gate valve market. Further, these factors increase the overall costs to the company. This falling number of skilled labor is likely to hamper the growth of the global knife gate valve market soon.

Advanced knife gate valve such as tech-charging furniture and multi-touch tables are equipped with extremely high cost. Further, the high cost of an advanced knife gate valve is anticipated to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, economic challenges such as high cost of transportation, raw material price fluctuation, and recession are some of the key challenges which are obstructing the growth of global knife gate valve market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

– Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve

– Electric Knife Gate Valve

– Handwheel Knife Gate Valve

– Others

By Application

– Pulp & Paper

– Mining

– Food and Beverage

– Power Plants

– Chemical Industries

– Wastewater Treatment

– Steel Industry

– Others

Regional Markets

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

