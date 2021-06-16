Market opportunity and growth drivers of Metal Packaging market till 2024
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Metal Packaging Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Metal Packaging Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
Global Metal Packaging market is expected to reach $XX.X million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The global Metal Packaging market is segmented based on Material as Steel, Aluminum, Iron, and others. Based on Type as Barrels & Drums, Cans, Aerosol, Caps & Closures, and others. Based on Application, the market is also segmented as Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care and others.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. The geographic analysis offers thorough insights on the major trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the economic impact, and investments in the industry. The geographical analysis section also comments on the leading market vendors shaping the advances of the industry in the respective countries.
The market consists of a well robust supply chain with the presence of various large-to-small-sized players, Ardagh Group S.A., Alcoa Corporation, Ball Corporation, Emballator Metal Group, Tata Steel, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Manaksia Group, Ton Yi International, Crown Holdings Incorporated, Silgan Holdings are some of the major players in Metal Packaging market.
Research Methodology
Our market research reports offer high-standard actionable insights and are the outcome of detailed research methodology consisting of extensive secondary research, primary interviews with industry leaders & validation and triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal database and market research tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been leveraged to accumulate raw industry data. About 70+ detailed primary interviews with the industry veterans across the value chain in all five regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both qualitative and quantitative insights.
Report Features
This report offers market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. It provides analytical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as emerging market players.
The following are the key features of the report:
• Market Overview, Industry Maturity Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
• Market Environment Analysis: Growth drivers and barriers, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade Analysis
• Market forecast analysis for 2019-2024
• Market segment trend and forecast
• Competitive Landscape: Company Market share, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
• Market Segments and Growth Opportunities by geographies and countries
• Industry Trends
• Market Analysis and Recommendations
• Key Market Driving Factors
The Metal Packaging Market is segmented into the following categories
Metal Packaging Market, By Material
• Steel
• Aluminum
• Iron
• Others
Metal Packaging Market, By Type
• Barrels & Drums
• Cans
• Aerosol
• Caps & Closures
• Others
Metal Packaging Market, By Application
• Food & Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal Care
• Others
Metal Packaging Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Geographic Scope
2.3. Years Considered
3. Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Overview and Definition
3.2.1. Market Definition
3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition
3.2.3. Segment A Definition
3.2.4. Segment B Definition
3.3. Industry Development
3.4. Global Market Maturity
3.4.1. North America
3.4.2. Europe
3.4.3. Asia Pacific
3.4.4. Latin America
3.4.5. Middle East & Africa
3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis
3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.7. Manufacturing Process
3.8. Macro-Economic Factors
3.9. Regulations and Policies
4. Price Outlook
5. Production and Consumption Outlook
6. Market Size by Manufacturers
6.1. Metal Packaging Production by Manufacturers
6.1.1. Metal Packaging Production by Manufacturers
6.1.2. Metal Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers
6.2. Metal Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers
6.2.1. Metal Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
6.2.2. Metal Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
6.3. Metal Packaging Price by Manufacturers
6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Global Metal Packaging Market 2017
7.2. Global Metal Packaging Market Value Share, By Company 2017
7.3. Global Metal Packaging Market Volume Share, By Company 2017
8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Metal Packaging Market
8.1. North America
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia Pacific
8.4. Rest of World
9. Trends in Global Metal Packaging Market
9.1. North America
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia Pacific
9.4. Rest of World
10. Sustainability Trends in Metal Packaging Market (If Feasible)
11. PESTLE Analysis for Metal Packaging Market
12. Global Metal Packaging Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13. Global Metal Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Strategic Insights
13.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Material
13.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
13.3. Steel
13.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4. Aluminum
13.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.5. Iron
13.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.6. Others
13.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14. Global Metal Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Strategic Insights
14.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type
14.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
14.3. Barrels & Drums
14.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4. Cans
14.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.5. Aerosol
14.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.6. Caps & Closures
14.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.7. Others
14.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15. Global Metal Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Strategic Insights
15.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application
15.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
15.3. Food & Beverage
15.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.4. Healthcare
15.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.5. Personal Care
15.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.6. Others
15.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16. Geographical Analysis
16.1. Introduction
16.2. North America Metal Packaging Market
16.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3. By Material
16.2.3.1. Introduction
16.2.3.2. Strategic Insights
16.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Material
16.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
16.2.3.3. Steel
16.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.4. Aluminum
16.2.3.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.5. Iron
16.2.3.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.6. Others
16.2.3.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4. By Type
16.2.4.1. Introduction
16.2.4.2. Strategic Insights
16.2.4.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type
16.2.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
16.2.4.3. Barrels & Drums
16.2.4.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4.4. Cans
16.2.4.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4.5. Aerosol
16.2.4.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4.6. Caps & Closures
16.2.4.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4.7. Others
16.2.4.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.4.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
