Memristor Market Report By Latest trends and Forecast 2022 -HP development company, Intel , Knowm , Micron Technology

The global memristor market size is at $3.2 million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $79.0 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 69.9% from 2016 to 2022. Memristor is a device, which has potential to work as a resistor as well as a memory in the same circuit. In electronics, the three basic circuit elements are resistor, inductor, and capacitor, which present the relation between current, charge, and voltage. The memristor is termed as fourth basic element as it establishes the relation between electric flux and charge.

Two basic properties of memristors include-its resistance changes with the change in direction of current through it and that, it can retain its resistance value if the power supply through it is cut off and it can exhibit the same resistance value when the power through it is resumed. Memristors have emerged as a more sustainable, smaller in size, more efficient, less power consuming, and high speed substitute of flash memories.

The key players profiled in the report include HP development company, Intel Corporation, Knowm Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Rambus Incorporated, Samsung, SanDisk Corporation, Sk Hynix Inc., L.P., and Toshiba Corporation.

Key factors that drive the growth of the global memristor market are its advantage of memristor over other memories, increase in demand of industrial robots that require memory element, and growth in number of portable electronic products where memristor has emerged as a replacement of non-volatile memories. However, high initial cost and variation of understanding among stakeholders restrain the growth in memristor industry. Although growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) and growth in demand for neural networks open new opportunities for the players operating in memristor market. Electronic and IT & telecommunication industries hold major memristor market share. The memristor industry is attracting investment from the leading memory manufacturers and semiconductor giants, these investments are anticipated to increase the memristor market share

The global memristor market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, memristor market is categorized in molecular & ionic film memristor and spin based & magnetic memristor. Molecular & ionic film memristor is further classified into titanium dioxide memristor, polymeric memristor, and others. Furthermore, Spin based & magnetic memristor is bifurcated into spintronic memristor and spin torque transfer (STT) MRAM. Based on industry vertical, the memristor market is divided into electronics, IT & telecommunication, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare and automotive. Geographically, the memristor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global memristor market, along with current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities

It identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers that participate in this market to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks.

Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The memristor market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and geography.

BY TYPE

Molecular & Ionic Film Memristor

Titanium Dioxide Memristor

Polymeric Memristor

Others (Manganite Memristor And Resonant Tunneling Diode Memristor)

Spin Based & Magnetic Memristor

Spintronic Memristor

Spin Torque Transfer (STT) MRAM

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

