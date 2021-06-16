Mobile Robots as a Service Market Growth by 2027 – Top Companies Adept Technology, Aethon, GeckoSystems, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Irobot Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime AS and Kuka AG

Automated mobile robots are a type of automated guided vehicles, which are capable to be implemented devoid of any supporting infrastructure such as wires or markers or magnets embedded in the floor or specifically located laser targets. These robots have an extensive range of technical and industrial application, along with personal applications, owing to its superior accessibility and reliability. Mobile robots provide an uninterruptible implementation of tiresome tasks including surveillance & inspection of sites, which are unreachable to humans such as hazardous environment locations.

Owing to benefits offered by mobile service robots such as improved usability, reduced operational costs, decreased human errors, and delivery of high-quality and accurate services among others in both personal and professional applications is driving the growth of mobile robots as a service market. Further, lack of skilled labor, high labor cost, increased awareness about the benefits delivered, and significant investments in R&D of service mobile robots in influencing their demand thus, propelling the mobile robots as a service market. However, human safety concern and requirement of the high initial cost may act as a restraining factor to a certain extent.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Adept Technology, Inc.

2. Aethon Inc.

3. GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

4. General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

6. Irobot Corporation

7. Kongsberg Maritime AS

8. Kuka AG

9. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10. SoftBank Robotics

The global mobile robots as a service market is segmented based on type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into professional service robots and domestic service robots. The application segment of the mobile robots as a service market is classified into healthcare, defense, security, logistics, inspection & maintenance systems, and others.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Mobile Robots as a Service Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with solutions in the report. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The market payers from Mobile Robots as a Service Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Mobile Robots as a Service in the global market.

The Mobile Robots as a Service Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

