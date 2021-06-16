Nanotechnology Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024
Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Nanotechnology Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
The global nanotechnology market is expected to exceed US$ 125 Billion mark by 2024. Nanotechnology continues to have a broad and fundamental impact on nearly all sectors of the global economy, namely electronics, energy, biomedical, cosmetics, defense, automotive and agriculture among others. The factors such as advancement in technology, increasing government support and private sector funding for R&D, growing demand for miniaturization of devices, and strategic alliances between countries are expected to drive the global nanotechnology market growth. However, the issues such as environmental, health, and safety risks, and concerns relating to nanotechnology commercialization are expected to hamper market growth.
Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 – By Component
- By component, the nanomaterials captured highest share of the global nanotechnology market.
- Nanoparticles holds over 85% share of the global nanomaterials market.
- The nanotools accounted for second highest share of the nanotechnology market.
- Nanolithography tools dominates the global nanotools component market.
- Nanodevices segment captured least share of the global nanotechnology market.
Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 – By Applications
- The top three applications of nanotechnology are electronics, energy and biomedical. Together, they account for over 70% share of the global nanotechnology market.
- The largest application for nanotechnology is electronics.
- The energy application captured second highest share of the nanotechnology market, being followed by biomedical application.
- The cosmetic industry is one of the most enthusiastic early adopters of nanotechnology.
- The global defense application market for nanotechnologies was valued at nearly US$ 3 Billion in 2017
- Automotive application captured nearly 5% share of the global nanotechnology market.
iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Global Nanotechnology Market (by Component and Applications), Funding & Investment, Patent Analysis and 27 Companies Profile & Recent Developments – Forecast to 2024” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Nanotechnology Industry.
This 191 Page report with 42 Figures and 10 Tables has been analyzed from 9 viewpoints:
- Global Nanotechnology Market (2011 – 2024)
- Global Nanotechnology Market Share & Forecast – By Component (2011 – 2024)
- Global Nanotechnology Market Share & Forecast – By Applications (2011 – 2024)
- Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast – By Component (2011 – 2024)
- Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast – By Applications (2011 – 2024)
- Global Nanotechnology Market – Funding & Investment Analysis
- Global Nanotechnology – Patent Analysis
- Global Nanotechnology – Company Profile
- Global Nanotechnology Market – Driving Factors & Challenges
Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 – By Component
- Nanomaterials
- Nanoparticles
- Nanotubes
- Nanostructured Materials
- Nanocomposites
- Others
- Nanotools
- Nanolithography Tools
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- Nanodevices
- Nanosensors
- Nanoelectronics
Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 – By Applications
- Electronics
- Energy
- Cosmetics
- Biomedical
- Defense
- Food/Drink and Agriculture
- Automotive
- Others
Global Nanotechnology Market – Funding & Investment Analysis
- United States
- Brazil
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Ireland
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Malaysia
Global Nanotechnology – Company Profile
- Ablynx
- Acusphere, Inc.
- Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc.
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- Advanced Nano Products Co., Limited
- Advanced Nanotechnologies S.L.
- Bruker Nano GmbH
- Catalytic Materials, LLC
- Chasm Technologies, Inc.
- Chemat Technology Inc.
- ELITechGroup
- eSpin Technologies, Inc.
- Hanwha Chemical Corp.
- Hybrid Plastics Inc.
- Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc.
- Integran Technologies, Inc
- Nanocyl S.A
- NanoMaterials Ltd.
- Nanophase Technologies Corporation
- Nanosys, Inc.
- PEN, Inc
- QuantumSphere, Inc.
- Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc
- Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd.
- Starpharma Holdings
- Unidym, Inc. (subsidiary of WisePower Co.)
- Zyvex Corporation
Data Sources
iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.
Research Methodologies
Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.
Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Global Nanotechnolog Market & Forecast to 2024
- Global Nanotechnology Market Share & Forecast to 2024
3.1 By Components – Global Nanotechnology Market Share & Forecast
3.2 By Applications – Global Nanotechnology Market Share & Forecast
- Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 – By Component
- Global Nanotechnology Market – Drivers
9.1 Technological Advancements in Nanotechnology
9.2 Increased Government Support and R&D Spending
- Global Nanotechnology Market – Challenges
10.1 Environmental, Health, and Safety Risks
10.2 Nanotechnology Commercialization Challenges
List of Figures:
Figure 2-1: Global Nanotechnology Market (Billion US$), 2011 – 2017
Figure 2-2: Global Forecast for Nanotechnology Market (Billion US$), 2018 – 2024
