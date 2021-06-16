Nanotechnology Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Nanotechnology Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The global nanotechnology market is expected to exceed US$ 125 Billion mark by 2024. Nanotechnology continues to have a broad and fundamental impact on nearly all sectors of the global economy, namely electronics, energy, biomedical, cosmetics, defense, automotive and agriculture among others. The factors such as advancement in technology, increasing government support and private sector funding for R&D, growing demand for miniaturization of devices, and strategic alliances between countries are expected to drive the global nanotechnology market growth. However, the issues such as environmental, health, and safety risks, and concerns relating to nanotechnology commercialization are expected to hamper market growth.

Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 – By Component

By component, the nanomaterials captured highest share of the global nanotechnology market.

Nanoparticles holds over 85% share of the global nanomaterials market.

The nanotools accounted for second highest share of the nanotechnology market.

Nanolithography tools dominates the global nanotools component market.

Nanodevices segment captured least share of the global nanotechnology market.

Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 – By Applications

The top three applications of nanotechnology are electronics, energy and biomedical. Together, they account for over 70% share of the global nanotechnology market.

The largest application for nanotechnology is electronics.

The energy application captured second highest share of the nanotechnology market, being followed by biomedical application.

The cosmetic industry is one of the most enthusiastic early adopters of nanotechnology.

The global defense application market for nanotechnologies was valued at nearly US$ 3 Billion in 2017

Automotive application captured nearly 5% share of the global nanotechnology market.

Global Nanotechnology Market – Drivers

9.1 Technological Advancements in Nanotechnology

9.2 Increased Government Support and R&D Spending

Global Nanotechnology Market – Challenges

10.1 Environmental, Health, and Safety Risks

10.2 Nanotechnology Commercialization Challenges

