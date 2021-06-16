New product developments and trends of Business Intelligence market during 2018-2023

According to KD market insights, research provides a forecast for global business intelligence market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2023. It is expected that the market will reach a notable valuation by end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. The world is going through great evolutions like rapid urbanization, industrialization and more. There is an infinite number of businesses are running across the globe and this number is likely to increase at a remarkable rate in upcoming years. Likely, the rising number of businesses is a major factor that is augmenting the demand for numerous business intelligence tools, which in turn projected to bolster the growth of the market in near future.

Business intelligence market research provides a detailed analysis of its global market and provides useful insights to understand the reason behind the popularity of this emerging technology along with its advantages and challenges. The report covers a detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends as well as market structure. The report has been segregated on the basis of end-user global regions. This research also provides an assessment of key industry giants and their strategies that help them to succeed in business.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of the business intelligence market with respect to various sub-markets. On the basis of the component, the market is divided as software, platform, services, managed services, and professional services. By data type, the market is divided as structured data, semi-structured data, and unstructured data. A deployment type is divided as on-demand and on-premises. By business size, the market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By the type of technology, it is divided as cloud BI, Traditional BI, social BI, and Mobile BI. By application, it is divided as Operations Management, Network Management and Optimization, Predictive Asset Maintenance, Sales and Marketing Management, Fraud Prevention and Security Management, Workforce Management, Supply Chain Optimization, and Other Applications. By end-user, the market is divided as media and entertainment, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, transportation and logistics, retail and consumer goods, banking, financial services, and insurance, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense and others.

It covers a market overview for 2018-2023 and gives a probable forecast with the context of business intelligence. This also covers new technological development and their role in the market. The research covers the pivotal trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the factor due to which drivers impact the market in each region. Key regions and countries included in this report include North America (U.S& Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan and Rest of Asia), Middle East &Africa (GCC, North America, North America, South America).

The report also reflects the current scenario and the target of the business intelligence market. For this evaluation, 2017 considered as the base year, 2018 as an estimated year, 2019-2023 as a forecasted year. As already mentioned, the global business intelligence market is divided into a number of segments. All segments in terms of end-user and different regions are examined in terms of base points to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of facts & information is essential for the identification of various key factors in the global business intelligence market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the market, and key differentiators. This section is mainly designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the current scenario and the main competitors for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in this market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Sisense, Looker Data Sciences, Tableau Software, SAP SE, Domo, Inc., Microsoft, IBM, QlikTech International AB, Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., Yellowfin Business Intelligence and Other Prominent Players.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of business intelligence market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Software

– Platform

– Services

– Managed Services

– Professional Services

By Data Type

– Structured Data

– Semi-Structured Data

– Unstructured Data

By Deployment Type

– On-Demand

– On-Premises

By Business Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Technology

– Cloud BI

– Traditional BI

– Social BI

– Mobile BI

By Application

– Operations Management

– Network Management and Optimization

– Predictive Asset Maintenance

– Sales and Marketing Management

– Fraud Prevention and Security Management

– Workforce Management

– Supply Chain Optimization

– Other Applications

By End User

– Media and Entertainment

– Manufacturing

– Telecommunications and IT

– Transportation and Logistics

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Energy and Utilities

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Government and Defense

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Sisense

– Looker Data Sciences

– Tableau Software

– SAP SE

– Domo, Inc.

– Microsoft

– IBM

– QlikTech International AB

– Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.

– Yellowfin Business Intelligence

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market

3. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

10.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Platform Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Managed Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Professional Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Data Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Data Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Data Type

11.4. Structured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Semi-Structured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Unstructured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

12.4. Cloud BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Traditional BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Social BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Mobile BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

13.4. On-Demand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Business Size

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Business Size

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Business Size

14.4. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.5. Large Enterprises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

15.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

15.4. Operations Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.5. Network Management and Optimization Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.6. Predictive Asset Maintenance Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.7. Sales and Marketing Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.8. Fraud Detection and Security Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.9. Workforce Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.10. Supply Chain Optimization Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.11. Other Applications

16. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

16.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

16.4. Media and Entertainment Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

16.5. Manufacturing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

16.6. Telecommunications and IT Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

16.7. Transportation and Logistics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

16.8. Retail and Consumer Goods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

16.9. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

16.10. Energy and Utilities Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

16.11. Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

16.12. Government and Defense Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

16.13. Other End Users Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17. Geographical Analysis

17.1. Introduction

17.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.1. By Component

17.2.1.1. Introduction

17.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

17.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

17.2.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.1.6. Platform Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.1.7. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.1.7.1. Managed Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.1.7.2. Professional Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.2. By Data Type

17.2.2.1. Introduction

17.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Data Type

17.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Data Type

17.2.2.4. Structured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.2.5. Semi-Structured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.2.6. Unstructured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.3. By Technology

17.2.3.1. Introduction

17.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

17.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

17.2.3.4. Cloud BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.3.5. Traditional BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.3.6. Social BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

17.2.3.7. Mobile BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

